February 24, 2020

Coronavirus fears knock emerging currencies to fresh four-month low

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies hit a fresh four-month low on Monday after a strong dollar and fears over the coronavirus spread hit many developing market assets.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index slumped 0.4% in its third straight day of declines.

The losses were widespread with Russia’s rouble tumbling more than 2% against the dollar amid hefty falls in crude oil prices while South Korea’s won and Mexico’s peso weakened more than 1.2%. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)

