EMERGING MARKETS-Southeast Asia shares off lows as U.S. futures rise, virus fears remain

(.) * Indonesia's rupiah regains ground after c.bank intervention * Thai shares end four weeks of gains * U.S. stock futures up between 1.5% to 2.2% June 12 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Southeast Asia recovered from their session lows on Friday as U.S. futures rose, but fears of a new wave of coronavirus infections dampened hopes of a global economic recovery as countries emerge from their lockdowns. Singapore and Kuala Lampur both ended 0.7% lower, rallying well off lows after losing more than 3% earlier. Asian markets had taken their early bearish leads from Wall Street, where the three major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 5% on Thursday, posting their worst day since mid-March. "Certainly not going to judge it today as it's Friday and the markets will try to settle in around current ranges and take a pause to reassess next week," Stephen Innes, the chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp said. Among emerging market currencies, Indonesia's rupiah faced the brunt of the sell-off, ending 0.7% weaker against the dollar in a week that saw it drop 1.4% as the number of domestic coronavirus infections spiked to around a 1,000 a day. The currency did regain some ground from a 1.5% drop earlier after the central bank intervened in the spot and domestic non-deliverable forward markets. In Jakarta, equity markets ended higher after losing as much as 2.9% earlier. It marked the first weekly loss in three, a sign that the recent rally may have been overdone. A central bank survey on Friday showed consumer confidence tumbling to its lowest in 15 years in May. Thai shares plunged 3.7% over the week, ending a four-week winning run even as the country plans to lift a national curfew and ease restrictions further next week after largely bringing local infections under control. But with tourism a big contributor to growth and with bars to remain closed, there still remains some way to go. The baht fell 0.2% to 30.98 per dollar. Like China and much of the developed world, Southeast Asian countries have been steadily easing lockdown measures that have hammered their economies and are hoping for a swift reboot in the weeks ahead. Philippine financial markets were closed for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0945 GMT COUNTRY FX DAILY % FX YTD % STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.56 +1.08 -0.75 -5.71 China -0.18 -1.60 -0.04 -4.27 India -0.08 -5.88 0.50 -18.22 Indonesia -0.71 -1.21 0.53 -22.53 Malaysia -0.42 -4.13 -0.72 -2.69 S.Korea -0.61 -3.94 -2.04 -2.97 Singapore +0.24 -3.25 -0.72 -16.70 Taiwan -0.10 +1.16 -0.92 -4.73 Thailand -0.16 -3.45 -1.02 -12.49 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)