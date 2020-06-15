EMERGING MARKETS-Fears of second virus wave rattle Asia, Philippine stocks fall 5%

* Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Philippine shares suffer worst day in 2 months * Malaysia, Thai shares plunge 3%, Singapore down 2.6% * S.Korean won weakens 1% By Nikhil Nainan June 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell sharply, led by the Philippines, and risk sentiment for currencies took a hit on Monday on fears that a second wave of coronavirus infections could deepen the economic rout. The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region, with Beijing reporting a second consecutive day of record numbers of infections, have dented hopes of a swift V-shaped recovery as countries emerge from strict lockdowns. Philippine shares suffered their worst day in two months, ending nearly 5% lower, as the country emerged from a long weekend to growing risk-aversion in global markets. The sell-off was made worse by traders catching up to U.S. market losses last week, analysts said. Stock markets in most neighbouring countries fell around 3%, while South Korea's won was the worst performer in the region as the dollar gained. "Markets have ignored the number of new cases and rallied until now because everyone jumped on the economic recovery bandwagon," said Masaru Ishibashi, joint general manager of trading at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank, Tokyo. "Now positions are so long that people are more likely to react to negative news, like what is happening in Beijing." Also posing a worry for the Philippines was data showing a 4.7% fall in overseas remittances in March compared with a year earlier, highlighting the impact of the virus on Filipinos living abroad. Analysts at ING expect the peso to come under pressure in the coming months as current account woes return due to the slowing remittance flows, which are expected to hurt domestic consumption. The peso weakened about 0.2% against the dollar. In Indonesia, the rupiah was unchanged even as calls for an interest rate cut grew after exports and imports plunged the most in more than a decade in May. The stock market, which was marginally in positive territory earlier in the day, fell 1.3%. The country's central bank will meet on Thursday to decide its policy as part of their monthly meeting. A further signal that the road to recovery is going to be long came from data that showed China's industrial output missed expectations, while retail sales fell a larger-than-expected 2.8% in a sign of weak domestic demand. Change on the day at 0951 GMT COUNTRY FX DAILY % FX YTD % STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.02 +1.20 -3.47 -8.99 China -0.14 -1.86 -1.02 -5.25 India -0.24 -6.10 -1.58 -19.33 Indonesia 0.00 -1.21 -1.31 -23.54 Malaysia -0.12 -4.31 -3.05 -5.66 Philippines -0.16 +0.63 -4.82 -21.13 S.Korea -1.00 -4.90 -4.76 -7.59 Singapore -0.22 -3.63 -2.64 -18.89 Taiwan -0.03 +1.13 -1.08 -5.76 Thailand -0.51 -3.89 -2.93 -15.06 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Arun Koyyur)