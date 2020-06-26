EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks on course for weekly losses as virus fears weigh

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Indonesian rupiah declines most * Philippine stocks reverse course to end higher By Shriya Ramakrishnan June 26 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets steadied on Friday but were still on course to end the week lower as a growing number of coronavirus cases across the region and in other major economies dented hopes for a swift economic rebound. The Indonesian rupiah was the worst hit after the country reported another surge in domestic infections, while most other Asian currencies moved in a tight range as investors sought the relative security of the dollar. Several U.S. states have reported a record rise in infections this week, while China, Indonesia, India and the Philippines have also seen cases growing at an alarming rate, keeping investors on edge. In the absence of immediate catalysts, analysts said local markets were being propped by huge quantities of capital central banks have injected into the financial system. "The enormous amounts of stimulus continues to boost markets, but I'm not expecting a big rally until we get a clearer picture on whether or not the rise in case counts is a result of more expanded testing and will the mortality rates rise," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp. Singapore and Thai stocks rose as much as 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively, in the session, while South Korean shares and the won outperformed, boosted by an improvement in consumer sentiment data. Philippine stocks reversed early losses before the bell to end higher, helped by a bout of last-minute buying of blue-chip stocks. The benchmark index ended 1.2% higher after falling as much as 0.4% earlier in the session. Indian shares rose and the rupee also edged up, though gains were limited by geopolitical tensions and the country's now swiftly rising coronavirus case numbers. India on Thursday accused China of deploying large numbers of troops and weapons along a disputed Himalayan border in violation of bilateral agreements. Indian equities, one of this year's big underperformers, were however the sole market in the region set for a weekly gain, supported by increased inflows from global investors. Financial markets in China and Taiwan were closed for holidays. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 0.1 basis points at 6.258%, while Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 4 basis points at 1.21% ** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI include Royal Orchid Hotel Thailand PCL up 14.63% at 35.25 baht, Grande Asset Hotels and Property PCL up 14.29% at 0.64 baht, Thai Reinsurance PCL up 13.89% at 0.15 baht ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Singapore Exchange Ltd up 2.11% at S$8.21, Wilmar International Ltd up 1.96% at S$4.16, Mapletree Logistics Trust up ​ 1.55% at S$3.15 ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are PLDT Inc up 5.04% at 1250 peso, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc up 3.65% at 46.85 peso, Metro Pacific Investments Corp up ​ 3.54% at 3.8 peso Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0810 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % % DAILY YTD % % Japan <JPY= +0.22 +1.55 <.N22 1.13 -4.84 > 5> India <INR= +0.05 -5.61 <.NSE 0.58 -14.96 IN> I> Indonesi <IDR= -0.35 -1.91 <.JKS 0.15 -22.15 a > E> Malaysia <MYR= -0.21 -4.57 <.KLS -0.23 -6.48 > E> Philippi <PHP= +0.02 +1.36 <.PSI 1.20 -20.77 nes > > S.Korea <KRW= +0.34 -3.68 <.KS1 1.05 -2.87 KFTC> 1> Singapor <SGD= -0.04 -3.39 <.STI 0.73 -19.05 e > > Thailand <THB= +0.08 -3.19 <.SET 0.36 -15.77 TH> I> (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Anil D'Silva)