EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks falter on virus surge, Indonesian rupiah slips

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Rupiah weakens 0.4%, stocks down 0.5% * Malaysian stocks slip after May exports post sharp fall By Rashmi Ashok June 29 (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell on Monday as a spike in coronavirus cases worldwide dented hopes of a quick economic recovery, but a retreat in the dollar afforded most regional currencies a breather. The dollar was 0.2% off a one-week high hit on Friday, allowing the Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won to trade marginally higher. The Taiwan dollar firmed as much as 0.6%. While safe-haven demand for the dollar stalled in Asian trading, lingering worries about the pandemic and its impact kept investors on edge. Various U.S. states back-pedalled on plans to reopen economies due to a jump in cases, but a number of countries in Asia and Europe pushed ahead with plans to ease restrictions despite a growing number of cases. The Indonesian rupiah was the lone loser in Asia. It fell 0.4% after the country's finance minister said the government may sell more bonds, including some that would carry zero yield, to the central bank via private placement to finance its COVID-19 response. That was a change from last week, when Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the government would not ask the central bank to buy bonds with zero yield and surprised market participants. Economists worried about the inflationary impact of Bank Indonesia buying bonds that yield nothing, while investors are concerned about the pressure on the central bank to further slash rates, thus eroding the appeal of one of Asia's high-yielding markets. Yields on Indonesia's 10-year bonds rose 5.4 basis points to 7.25%, their highest since June 15. Elsewhere, Malaysian stocks traded 0.6% weaker after data showed the country's exports plunged 25.5% in May from a year earlier, its worst performance in more than a decade. Philippine stocks recovered from steeper declines to trade 1.4% lower. Real estate heavyweight Megaworld Corp slipped nearly 4% after reporting an 8% drop in first-quarter income. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include Betonjaya Manunggal Tbk PT and Satria Mega Kencana Tbk PT , down 7% each ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield was down 0.8 basis points at 0.918%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0800 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY % S YTD % % DAILY % Japan +0.03 +1.33 -2.30 -7.02 China <CNY=CFX +0.00 -1.62 -0.61 -2.91 S> India +0.08 -5.56 -1.01 -15.53 Indones -0.14 -2.05 -0.05 -22.19 ia Malaysi +0.16 -4.51 -0.09 -6.42 a Philipp +0.14 +1.58 -1.40 -21.88 ines S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.17 -3.52 -1.93 -4.74 C> Singapo +0.03 -3.45 -1.08 -20.06 re Taiwan +0.05 +1.62 -1.01 -3.79 Thailan +0.10 -3.14 -0.74 -16.41 d (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)