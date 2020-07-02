EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah stumbles; Philippines leads Asian share gains on vaccine hopes

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Indonesian rupiah hits one-month low, down for 6th session * Baht eases 0.6% to two-week low, larger budget gap on cards * Philippines climbs nearly 3%; restrictions eased in capital By Rashmi Ashok July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks and currency moved in opposite directions on Thursday as rate cut bets rose, while the Philippines led a rally in broader Asian shares on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine. The rupiah fell 0.8% to hit a month's low and was on track for a sixth-straight session of losses, while shares rose 0.8%. Data on Wednesday showed Indonesia's inflation rate in June slowed to narrowly miss the central bank's target range. Given the benign inflation outlook, ANZ Research analysts expect Bank Indonesia to cut rates in the third quarter, the fourth time this year. However, rupiah depreciation poses a challenge. The central bank agreed on Monday to buy low-yielding bonds to help the government fund a ballooning fiscal deficit amid surging new coronavirus cases and investors have been growing uneasy over this 'debt monetization'. "We expect the rupiah to face depreciation pressure in the coming days with the central bank stepping up its triple intervention while sentiment remains fragile," analysts at ING wrote in a note. 'Triple intervention' refers to BI's intervention in the domestic non-deliverable forwards market, the spot foreign exchange market and the bond market to stabilise the rupiah. The Thai baht eased 0.6% and was tracking towards its biggest drop since June 12 after the country's parliament began debate on a budget bill that projects a larger deficit for the 2021 fiscal year, as the government tries to prop up a flagging economy. "Robust current account surplus was one factor anchoring baht positivity earlier and this is at threat now," analysts at Maybank wrote. Broader Asian equities rallied on hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine, after an early-stage trial indicated Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech vaccine candidate was well tolerated and showed promise. Philippine stocks rose most, climbing 2.8% to hit a three-week high. The market saw a breakout today, joining Asian peers over positive results in early trials for Pfizer's experimental coronavirus vaccine, said Jennifer Lomboy, fixed-income fund manager at First Metro Asset Management in Manila. Foreign selling has dried up after weeks of sustained daily selling of more than $20 million, with foreigners net buyers for the second day in a row, she added. Plans to further ease curbs in capital city Manila also helped. bit.ly/2BVtU5a "Investors may have also been reacting to comments from government officials who seem to be supportive of a quick removal of mobility restrictions to jump start the economy," said Nicholas Mapa, ING's senior economist for Philippines. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield slips as much as 5.8 basis points to 2.949%​​ ** In the Philippines, top index gainers were First Gen Corp adding 8% and Bank of the Philippine Islands rising 4.9% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index included Bank Oke Indonesia up 33.73% and Global Teleshop up 32.19% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0659 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY % YTD % % Japan -0.03 +1.04 0.11 -6.39 China <CNY=CFX +0.10 -1.45 2.11 1.30 S> India +0.13 -5.44 1.19 -13.26 Indones -0.77 -2.94 0.66 -21.47 ia Malaysi +0.02 -4.53 0.53 -4.18 a Philipp +0.11 +1.79 2.49 -18.57 ines S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.28 -3.63 1.36 -2.83 C> Singapo +0.05 -3.48 0.36 -18.72 re Taiwan +0.51 +2.19 0.87 -1.60 Thailan -0.48 -3.80 1.19 -13.56 d (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)