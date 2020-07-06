EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines bucks Asia rally as new infections surge

(Repeats, no change to text.) * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines * Malaysian interest rates likely to be cut on Tuesday - Reuters Poll By Nikhil Nainan July 6 (Reuters) - Philippine shares weakened on Monday, failing to catch a broader regional rally as a surge in new coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian country sowed fears of fresh economic restrictions. Stocks and currencies across Asia's emerging and developed markets were broadly higher, led by a 4% surge for China's main index that traders said was driven by the easy money still flooding the global financial system. Sunday, however, saw the biggest one-day jump yet in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, crossing 2,000 a day for the first time and sending stocks there down 0.5%. The health ministry attributed the increase to more people coming in contact with one another as some restrictions ease. "The possibility of localised lock downs and likely pullback in economic activity due to consumers mitigating exposure to the virus has the mood downbeat in the Philippine equity market," said Nicholas Mapa, ING's senior economist for Philippines. South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysian stocks all rose more than 1% on the back of the gains in Shanghai, while markets in India, Singapore and Indonesia also saw gains. Investors have turned more bullish on Chinese stocks, with sizable foreign inflows and massive margin borrowing last week highlighting hopes among investors of a sustained economic recovery and confidence in the government's ability to crush any resurgence in the virus. Malaysia's ringgit stuck to a tight range ahead of a central bank meeting on Tuesday where interest rates may be cut by 25 basis points to their lowest ever, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters. The yield on Malaysian 10-year bonds opened 2.1 basis points lower before rebounding back to levels close to Friday's close. Shares were at their highest in nearly a month. Markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** First Gen Corp was the top loser in the Philippines, down 5.8%, followed by Bloomberry Resorts Corp and Security Bank Corp ** Top gainers in Malaysia include Top Glove Corp Bhd Petronas Gas Bhd Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0404 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.17 +0.86 1.42 -4.36 China +0.19 -1.28 4.24 7.75 India 0.00 -4.35 0.88 -12.06 Indonesia -0.14 -4.08 0.39 -20.74 Malaysia +0.09 -4.48 1.07 -1.22 Philippines +0.16 +2.42 -0.49 -18.86 S.Korea +0.17 -3.36 1.68 -0.42 Singapore +0.22 -3.38 0.83 -16.99 Taiwan +0.61 +2.30 1.41 0.67 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Sam Holmes)