EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian stimulus props up banking stocks amid broader Asia caution

    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA
    * Indonesia's banking stocks drive gains on $40 bln bond
scheme 
    * Markets stuck in 'consolidative ranges' - Maybank

    By Nikhil Nainan
    July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia bucked Asia's second day of
stock losses on Wednesday on hopes extra funds pumped into the
economy from the government and central bank would strengthen
the financial sector and the coronavirus-hit economy.
    Elsewhere, rising global infections and an increasingly
cautious outlook over U.S. growth hit investor appetite for
risk, keeping currencies flat and pushing stock markets in the
Philippines and South Korea on the retreat.
    Stocks across the region were on a tear on Monday, gaining
around 7% over a handful of sessions, but the mood globally has
turned darker as the volume of infections stirred fears about
the scale of recession to come.
    Central banks across Asia have been acting aggressively to
ease the pain for their economies, with Malaysia the latest to
cut rates on Tuesday.
    Daniel Dubrovsky, an analyst with DailyFX, said Indonesia's
banks were gaining on the flood of extra liquidity from a
government and central bank-sponsored bond scheme worth roughly
$40 billion.
    Ratings agency S&P said earlier this week that the details
of the scheme, which involves both central bank bond-buying and
support for businesses, had calmed its concerns about any impact
on Indonesia's credit rating.
    Indonesian shares gained 1.3% in morning trade to
hit a one-month high. The rupiah was flat against the dollar
.
    Maybank analysts said in a note that markets across the
region were stuck in "consolidative ranges", weighed down by
fears that the rise in infections could hit activity in the
third quarter and undermine recent positive data as countries
eased restrictions. 
    Bloomberg reported Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte as
saying the country would "have to be very circumspect in
reopening the economy", as cases mount. Stocks were around a
third of a percent lower.
    Currency markets in both emerging and developed parts of
Asia were largely flat as the cautious global mood supported
this week's flows into the dollar. The biggest move in southeast
Asia came from the Philippine peso, which advanced just
0.2%.
        
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** The top boost to the Jakarta stock index bank Bank
Central Asia Tbk, up 2.7% followed by Bank Mandiri
(Persero) Tbk were gained 4.5%
    ** In the Philippines, top losers were Aboitiz Power Corp
, which fell 3.19% and Ayala Land Inc, down
-2.59%     
            Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0405 GMT
 COUNTRY      FX          FX       FX     INDEX    STOCKS   STOCKS
              RIC         DAILY %  YTD %           DAILY %    YTD %
 Japan                    -0.07    +0.95           -0.22    -4.61
 China                    -0.09    -0.79           0.74     10.49
 India                    +0.00    -4.74           0.25     -11.01
 Indonesia                +0.00    -3.61           1.34     -19.75
 Malaysia                 -0.05    -4.35           0.66     -0.73
 Philippines              +0.22    +2.36           -0.32    -20.05
 S.Korea                  +0.10    -3.19           -0.25    -1.77
 Singapore                +0.01    -3.61           -0.02    -17.44
 Taiwan                   +0.50    +2.29           0.65     1.46
 Thailand                 +0.00    -4.29           0.17     -12.97
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by
Patrick Graham and Sam Holmes)
