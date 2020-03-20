Market rout rips $4.2 bln from emerging debt ETFs over last week -EPFR Global

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $4.2 billion out of emerging market debt exchange traded funds, withdrawing at a faster rate than from other funds and amplifying the blow from the recent market rout for more fragile countries with higher ownership by ETFs.

Outflows from emerging market-focused ETFs reached 6.3% of total assets, in the week to Wednesday compared to $1.9 billion the week before. Outflows from equivalent non-ETFs in the week to Wednesday were $14.5 billion, or 3.7% of total assets, EPFR Global data showed. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)