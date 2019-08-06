Noticias de Mercados
August 6, 2019 / 2:34 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Nearly $3 bln yanked from emerging markets this week - IIF

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S.-China trade war escalation has seen nearly $3 billion yanked out of emerging market stocks and bonds this week, financial market flow tracker the Institute of International Finance has estimated.

The rising tensions have seen international investors pull a total of $6.8 billion out of developing markets since last Thursday it added, including more than $2 billion from Chinese equities.

“The current reversal looks similar to the ‘trade tantrum’ experienced in May of this year​​​​​​,” the IIF said. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below