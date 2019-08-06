Nearly $3 bln yanked from emerging markets this week - IIF

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S.-China trade war escalation has seen nearly $3 billion yanked out of emerging market stocks and bonds this week, financial market flow tracker the Institute of International Finance has estimated.

The rising tensions have seen international investors pull a total of $6.8 billion out of developing markets since last Thursday it added, including more than $2 billion from Chinese equities.

“The current reversal looks similar to the ‘trade tantrum’ experienced in May of this year​​​​​​,” the IIF said. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)