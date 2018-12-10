EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken, Brazil stocks fall amid global growth worries

By Agamoni Ghosh Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Monday as the dollar nursed losses from a sharp drop in the previous session while stocks in Brazil fell, tracking emerging peers, hit by disappointing economic data from the world's biggest economies and worries about the U.S.-China trade dispute. Data from the United States, China, Japan and Germany have fanned worries about global growth in recent days, while there is a cloud of uncertainty over Washington and Beijing's ability to reach a deal before a 90-day deadline expires and Washington imposes more tariffs. Markets were also on edge after British Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly withdrew a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal. The worries have pushed investors to refrain from investing in riskier assets, with emerging market equities falling to their lowest level in about three weeks on Monday. "The wheels on risk assets seem to be coming off as we pull up slowly into year-end," Societe Generale analysts wrote in a note. "If domestic political wildcards were not enough, we will also need to contend with escalating geopolitical tensions between China and the US," added the analysts. The Brazilian real slipped for a fifth straight session while the country's benchmark stock index fell 0.6 percent, led by declines in shares of energy companies tracking lower oil prices. State-controlled oil-firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA's was one of the biggest losers on the index. Petrobras lost at least 377 barrels of oil, which spilled into Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay over the weekend after an attempted robbery on a pipeline, the company's Transpetro unit said. State-run electricity firm Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA was one of the top gainers on the index after a Brazilian judge struck down a previous decision that halted the privatization of a unit of the firm. The Mexican peso was little changed. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that Mexico would tender out the building of a refinery near the Dos Bocas oil port by March, part of his government's plan to try to reduce the country's gasoline imports. The Chilean peso was lower by 0.3 percent tracking the price of copper, the country's main export, which slipped as Chinese import data reinforced worries about growth in demand for industrial metals. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at GMT 1405 Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 965.15 -1.65 -15.29 MSCI LatAm 2552.77 -1.46 -8.4 Brazil Bovespa 87534.80 -0.66 14.57 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5064.08 -0.6 -0.60 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9133 -0.61 -15.33 Mexico peso 20.2867 -0.14 -2.90 Chile peso 677 -0.32 -9.21 Colombia peso 3158 -0.41 -5.57 Peru sol 3.372 -0.09 -4.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.5500 -0.27 -50.47 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry)