EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken, Brazil stocks fall amid global growth worries

    By Agamoni Ghosh
    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened
on Monday as the dollar nursed losses from a sharp drop in the
previous session while stocks in Brazil fell, tracking emerging
peers, hit by disappointing economic data from the world's
biggest economies and worries about the U.S.-China trade
dispute.
    Data from the United States, China, Japan and Germany have
fanned worries about global growth in recent days, while there
is a cloud of uncertainty over Washington and Beijing's ability
to reach a deal before a 90-day deadline expires and Washington
imposes more tariffs.
    Markets were also on edge after British Prime Minister
Theresa May reportedly withdrew a parliamentary vote on her
Brexit deal.
    The worries have pushed investors to refrain from investing
in riskier assets, with emerging market equities
falling to their lowest level in about three weeks on Monday. 
    "The wheels on risk assets seem to be coming off as we pull
up slowly into year-end," Societe Generale analysts wrote in a
note. 
    "If domestic political wildcards were not enough, we will
also need to contend with escalating geopolitical tensions
between China and the US," added the analysts. 
    The Brazilian real slipped for a fifth straight
session while the country's benchmark stock index fell
0.6 percent, led by declines in shares of energy companies
tracking lower oil prices.
     State-controlled oil-firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA's
 was one of the biggest losers on the index. Petrobras
lost at least 377 barrels of oil, which spilled into Rio de
Janeiro's Guanabara Bay over the weekend after an attempted
robbery on a pipeline, the company's Transpetro unit said.

    State-run electricity firm Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
 was one of the top gainers on the index after a
Brazilian judge struck down a previous decision that halted the
privatization of a unit of the firm. 
    The Mexican peso was little changed. President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that Mexico would tender out
the building of a refinery near the Dos Bocas oil port by March,
part of his government's plan to try to reduce the country's
gasoline imports.
    The Chilean peso was lower by 0.3 percent tracking
the price of copper, the country's main export, which slipped  
as Chinese import data reinforced worries about growth in demand
for industrial metals.    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at GMT 1405 
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            965.15     -1.65    -15.29
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2552.77     -1.46      -8.4
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 87534.80     -0.66     14.57
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                            -         -         -
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5064.08      -0.6     -0.60
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                      -         -         -
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                         -         -         -
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.9133     -0.61    -15.33
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     20.2867     -0.14     -2.90
                                                    
 Chile peso                          677     -0.32     -9.21
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      3158     -0.41     -5.57
 Peru sol                          3.372     -0.09     -4.00
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      37.5500     -0.27    -50.47
                                                    
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru
Editing by Frances Kerry)
