EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies buoyed by optimism on global trade

(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds quote) By Aaron Saldanha Dec 12 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday, riding a broader wave of optimism on world trade, while Latin American currencies took advantage of a soft dollar to firm significantly. U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday in an interview with Reuters that trade talks with China were progressing and China was buying U.S. soybeans, with more meetings likely among officials of both countries. His statements sparked stronger risk sentiment across global markets, which spread to Latin America. MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks rose 1.8 percent, while a 1.4 percent gain for its index of Latin American currencies constituted the benchmark's best day in more than two months. "Global trade regaining its vigour would be unambiguously positive for China, the global economy and the risk appetite for EM (emerging markets) at large," wrote Doug Lippoldt, chief trade economist at HSBC Bank, in a note. Rising U.S. interest rates and the bruising U.S.-China trade war have exacted a heavy toll on emerging markets during 2018, with dollar assets' increasing yields and relative safety attracting capital away from the developing world. "One should expect countries that are more exposed to China through trade and/or to global supply chains to perform particularly well," said Lippoldt, adding Chile and Brazil were among the countries who would see a pick-up in their economic activity. Benchmark stocks in resources powerhouse Brazil gained about 0.7 percent. Sabesp was among the top gainers on Brazil's main equity index after the water and sewage service provider signed a contract to provide services in Guarulhos, the São Paulo state's second largest city. Brazil's real firmed about 1.2 percent, its best day in more than two weeks. The country's central bank stood pat on borrowing costs on Wednesday, as expected by all 35 economists in a Reuters poll, but hinted that it will likely hold off from raising them for longer than expected. The real pared some intraday gains after the decision. Chilean shares tacked on 0.9 percent, slightly more than the 0.8 percent rise in the country's peso. Argentine stocks rose half a percent, outpacing a 0.3 percent rise in their Colombian peers. Mexican stocks were closed for a holiday but the Mexican peso rose to a more than one-month peak during the session. The country's new leftist government is aiming to keep a tight rein on its first budget to ensure it retains the confidence of financial markets, the Finance Ministry said. New finance minister Carlos Urzua, who is due to present the 2019 budget on Saturday, told a congressional hearing he was targeting a primary surplus of about 1 percent of gross domestic product. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2122 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 978.90 1.46 -15.5 MSCI LatAm 2566.67 1.81 -9.25 Brazil Bovespa 86977.46 0.65 13.84 Chile IPSA 5118.56 0.92 0.92 Argentina MerVal 31081.37 0.45 3.38 Colombia IGBC 11686.00 0.27 2.77 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8554 -0.11 -14.06 Mexico peso 20.1085 0.46 -2.04 Chile peso 677.8 0.75 -9.32 Colombia peso 3167.75 0.53 -5.86 Peru sol 3.358 0.06 -3.60 Argentina peso 37.5700 0.72 -50.49 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)