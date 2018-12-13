Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise; Latam currencies weaken after two-day rally

    By Agamoni Ghosh and Sruthi Shankar
    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks edged higher for the
third straight day in line with global equities on signs of
easing China-U.S. trade tensions, while most Latin American
currencies weakened.
    Investors have been slowly growing less pessimistic about
the chances of a China-U.S. trade deal after a slew of news this
week pointed to easing tensions between the two powers.  
    China made its first major U.S. soybean purchases in more
than six months on Wednesday, evidence that it was living up to
pledges made when Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed
to a 90-day detente to negotiate a trade deal.
    Sao Paulo's benchmark stock index rose 0.4 percent
led by shares of material and consumer companies, shrugging off
data that showed a surprise fall in retail sales volumes
excluding cars and building materials in October from
September.
    Utility giant Companhia Paranaense de Energia was
the top gainer on the index on news of a former executive
director of a television channel, Daniel Pimentel Slaviero,
taking over as the president of the state electricity company.
 
    The Brazilian real edged lower, pushing MSCI's Latin
American currencies index down 0.6 percent. 
    Brazil's central bank on Wednesday held interest rates at an
all-time low and hinted that it will hold off from raising them
for longer than expected.
    "The dovish statement could cause the real to weaken a
little, but I wouldn't expect a huge move," said Edward Glossop,
emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, specializing in
Latin America. 
    The Mexican peso dipped for the first time in three
days as investors awaited the first budget from the country's
new leftist government on Saturday.
    "I suspect there might be some weakness in the peso leading
up to the budget. There could be some uncertainty about what
might be included," said Glossop.
    New finance minister Carlos Urzua, who is due to present the
2019 budget, told a congressional hearing he was targeting a
primary surplus of about 1 percent of gross domestic product. 
    A group of investors holding bonds issued for a new Mexico
City airport that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has
canceled said that it cannot support an amended bond buyback
because problems still remain despite improvements to the plan.

    
  Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1330 GMT 
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %      YTD %
                               Latest       change     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            985.62      0.69      -15.5
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2561.04     -0.22      -9.25
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 87268.27      0.33      14.22
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                            -         -          -
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5125.26      0.13       0.13
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                      -         -          -
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                         -         -          -
                                                    
                                                             
 Currencies                                daily %      YTD %
                                            change     change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.8725     -0.55     -14.44
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     20.1020     -0.15      -2.00
                                                    
 Chile peso                        679.6     -0.26      -9.56
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      3176     -0.26      -6.11
 Peru sol                          3.358      0.00      -3.60
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      37.7000     -0.25     -50.66
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
