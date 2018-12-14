EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks track global sell-off on growth fears

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Friday, tracking a global sell-off sparked by weak economic data from China and Europe, which fanned concerns of a global economic slowdown, while Latin American currencies were set to end the week lower. China retail sales in November grew at their weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years, putting pressure on Beijing to defuse its trade dispute with the United States. "Waning global growth sentiment continues to drag equity markets into the tank after a double whammy of major economic data misses has sent investors scurrying for cover" said Stephen Innes, head of trading Asia-Pacific at OANDA in a note. Euro zone business expanded at their slowest pace in over four years adding to the downbeat sentiment. Stocks in Brazil's benchmark index fell over 0.6 percent, tracking broad-based declines led by shares of financial companies. The Brazilian real fell 0.4 percent while MSCI's index for Latin American currencies was set to end the week with losses of about 1 percent. Mexico's peso was on track for a second consecutive week of losses as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the presentation of the new leftist government's budget for 2019 on Saturday. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised to budget for new social expenditures but markets have been worried by the lack of detail on how exactly his proposals would be financed. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1254GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 971.98 -1.37 -14.93 MSCI LatAm 2546.73 -0.89 -9.15 Brazil Bovespa 87304.56 -0.61 14.27 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5159.51 -0.01 -0.01 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9067 -0.69 -15.19 Mexico peso 20.3705 -0.27 -3.30 Chile peso 684.46 -0.39 -10.20 Colombia peso 3176.07 0.06 -6.11 Peru sol - - - Argentina peso (interbank) 37.8100 -0.54 -50.81 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by Nick Zieminski)