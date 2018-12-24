Noticias de Mercados
December 24, 2018 / 3:26 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican, Chile pesos climb against weak dollar; stocks fall

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso firmed on Monday and the
Chilean peso broke a seven-day losing streak as worries about a
partial shutdown of the United States government extending into
January weighed on the dollar.
   Mexico's peso strengthened 0.7 percent in holiday-
thinned trading, while Chile's currency rose for the
first time in eight sessions, up 0.1 percent in a shortened 
trading day.
    The Colombian peso firmed after four straight days of
losses. 
    Stocks markets declined between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent
as investor sentiment, already frayed by worries of a slowdown
in global growth, worsened on the political uncertainty in the
United States.
    Financial markets in Brazil, Argentina and Peru were closed
on Monday for Christmas Eve and Latin American markets will be
closed on Tuesday for Christmas.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1508 GMT:
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily %    YTD %
                                         change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          952.29     -0.53    -17.36
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2503.67     -0.71    -10.84
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   41285.10     -0.44    -16.35
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    5033.78     -0.58     -0.58
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                10960.19     -0.49     -3.61
                                                  
                                                          
       Currencies             Latest    Daily %    YTD %
                                         change    change
 Mexico peso                   19.8180      0.62     -0.60
                                                  
 Chile peso                      692.1     -0.01    -11.19
                                                  
 Colombia peso                 3279.55      0.38     -9.07
 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)
