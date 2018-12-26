Noticias de Mercados
December 26, 2018 / 1:49 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks at 6-week low; Latam currencies weaken

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Dec 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened
against a firm dollar on Wednesday, while stocks on Brazil's
benchmark index hit a six-week low as global equities retreated
on worries of political uncertainty in U.S. and slowing global
growth worldwide.
    The partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government, one of
the recent factors that has unnerved investors, entered the
fifth day adding to heightened concerns over slowing global
economic momentum.
    The Brazilian real was at a two-week low, while the
Bovespa index fell more than 1 percent with pressure
from stocks of banks and energy companies. 
    Brazilian retailer Via Varejo SA was the biggest
decliner on the index amid the replacement of CEO Flavio Dias in
an effort to turnaround its fortunes after a year of lukewarm
results and rocky stock performance.
    Mexico's peso was treading water, while the Chilean
peso fell 0.4 percent. 
    
  Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1330 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            946.01     -0.45    -17.97
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2468.92     -1.62    -11.27
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 84518.41     -1.38     10.62
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                            -         -         -
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5012.87     -0.36     -0.36
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                      -         -         -
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                         -         -         -
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.9224     -0.72    -15.53
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     19.8950      0.03     -0.99
                                                    
 Chile peso                          693     -0.13    -11.31
                                                    
 Colombia peso                    3292.5     -0.03     -9.43
 Peru sol                              -         -         -
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)            -         -         -
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh
Editing by Bill Trott)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below