EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies and stocks set to end year lower

(There will be no LATAM-focused emerging markets report on Jan. 1, the New Year holiday. Reuters will resume coverage from Jan. 2) * Brazil's Bovespa up almost 15 pct in 2018 * Argentine peso halved in value against the dollar * Mexico stocks have steepest annual fall in a decade By Agamoni Ghosh Dec 31 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks were on track to end the year lower on Monday, with stocks on Mexico's benchmark index set to mark the steepest annual fall in a decade, while the peso gained against a soft dollar on the last trading day of 2018. Despite a tumultuous year for developing economies, MSCI's index for Latin American stocks outperformed the over-all emerging markets index, boosted mainly by gains from Brazil's Bovespa, one of the top-performing indexes this year. With most markets in the region shut for the New Year holiday, Mexico's main stock index gained in a session with low volume but was set to record its worst quarter in more than 17 years, mainly due to doubts about the new leftist government and concerns over global growth and trade. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador rattled financial markets in October when he said he would scrap a partly built $13 billion airport on the basis of a straw poll that was widely criticized. Market sentiment was also hammered by a bill drafted by Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement to limit bank fees and another to regulate the mining sector. "Those decisions were not well-received and the unease has persisted among investors," said James Salazar, economist at CI Banco. Currencies in Latin America dipped more than 5 percent this year as rising U.S. borrowing costs reduced the attractiveness of emerging market assets earlier in 2018, leading to capital flows out of many developing countries. The worst casualty for currencies not just for Latin America but emerging-markets as a whole was Argentina's peso, which halved in value against the dollar as the country plunged into financial crisis. Runaway inflation has led Argentina to raise benchmark interest rates dramatically - first to 45 percent, then to 60 percent - pushing its economy into recession and prompting it to turn to the International Monetary Fund for a funding facility to shore up its finances and halt the currency's plunge. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1715 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 966.95 0.45 -16.9 MSCI LatAm 2564.38 -0.19 -9.15 Brazil Bovespa - - - Mexico IPC 41533.06 0.18 -15.85 Chile IPSA - - - Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real - - - Mexico peso 19.6468 0.02 0.27 Chile peso - - - Colombia peso - - - Peru sol 3.375 -0.09 -4.09 Argentina peso (interbank) - - - (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sheky Espejo; Editing by Dan Grebler)