EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies retreat on dollar, trade talk lifts stocks

By Aaron Saldanha Jan 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gave up some of their early gains on Friday as the dollar rose after data showed higher than expected U.S. job growth, while Beijing's announcement a new round of trade talks with Washington helped lift stocks in the region. The U.S. dollar turned positive against a basket of currencies after the data showed U.S. employers hired the most workers in 10 months in December while boosting wages, pointing to sustained strength in the economy that could ease fears of a sharp slowdown in growth in the world's top economy. But hopes of an improvement in trade between the world's two biggest economies propped up Latin America's equity markets, with resources firms across the region benefiting significantly. Mexico's peso, considered by some to be a bellwether of trade sentiment, had firmed as much as 0.5 percent but gave up some of those gains. But local stocks in Mexico were up 0.7 percent, with gains led by diversified miner Grupo Mexico, up 4.4 percent. Brazil's real weakened 0.1 percent while the Bovespa stocks index edged up and was on track to clock a new record closing high. Materials stocks accounted for the bulk of those gains, with mega miner Vale SA among the top gainers, jumping 4.4 percent. Chile's stocks benchmark rose 0.9 percent and its peso was up 1.2 percent. Prices of key export copper jumped on hopes of improving U.S.-China trade. China is the world's top consumer of the metal, whose demand is sensitive to global economic growth. Argentina's peso softened about 0.2 percent while local equities were up 2.7 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1518 GMT Stock Latest daily % change indexes MSCI Emerging Markets 960.56 1.16 MSCI LatAm 2701.12 0.26 Brazil Bovespa 91623.49 0.06 Mexico IPC 42352.74 0.73 Chile IPSA 5173.16 0.86 Argentina MerVal 31899.66 2.69 Colombia IGBC 11340.90 -0.02 Currencies Latest daily % change Brazil real 3.7663 -0.35 Mexico peso 19.6090 0.07 Chile peso 687.75 0.84 Colombia peso 3206.01 1.15 Peru sol 3.359 0.24 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.3900 0.19 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)