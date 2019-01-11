EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX take a breather, Chile stands out from the crowd

By Aaron Saldanha Jan 11 (Reuters) - Latin America stocks eased on Friday, following U.S. equities lower, but remained on track for a third straight weekly rise while Latin American currencies lost ground. Major U.S. indexes were down about 0.5 percent, though the world index added 0.3 percent. Markets in Latin America and beyond have been lifted this week as U.S. Federal Reserve officials promised patience when it comes to raising U.S. borrowing costs. Also helpful was U.S. officials saying they expect China's top trade negotiator may visit Washington this month, signaling possible higher-level discussions. Brazil's Bovespa stocks benchmark was down 0.4 percent, mainly on weakness among energy and financial firms, but was still near an all-time closing high clocked on Thursday. Credit Suisse research analysts Alexander Redman and Arun Sai on Friday questioned whether equity investors in Latin America's top economy have "priced in too much good news too quickly," given the market's inferior return on equity and the higher cost of equity. The Bovespa is up about 6.7 percent this year and has had its best January to date since 2009. State-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA's (Petrobras)common and preferred shares each dropped over 1.2 percent on Friday as oil prices fell. Adding to weakness in Petrobras shares, the firm's new chief executive is reportedly pushing for the ouster of two board members. Such an abrupt turnover for theoretically independent board members underscores long-standing corporate governance questions for Petrobras, which past governments have often used as a blunt tool for economic policy. Brazil's real was 0.1 percent softer, a move exceeded in magnitude by Colombia's peso, which fell 0.7 percent amid lower oil prices. The Argentine stocks benchmark was 0.4 percent lower while the peso gave back some gains recorded over the past two sessions. Traders expect the central bank to continue buying U.S. dollars at current levels, as it did on Thursday when the USD-ARS pairing broke through the floor of the currency band. The Mexican peso was little changed, as were local stocks. In Chile, the stocks benchmark was up 0.5 percent and a firmer Chilean peso was underpinned by an uptick in the price of key export copper. An ETF tracking the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index is off to its best yearly start in over a decade, up about 1.54 percent through Thursday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1509 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 999.92 0.13 MSCI LatAm 2808.70 -0.86 Brazil Bovespa 93419.06 -0.41 Mexico IPC 43659.71 -0.02 Chile IPSA 5321.90 0.45 Argentina MerVal 34043.08 -0.36 Colombia IGBC 11601.40 -0.23 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7151 -0.19 Mexico peso 19.1452 -0.12 Chile peso 674.8 0.06 Colombia peso 3158.57 -0.73 Peru sol 3.338 0.09 Argentina peso 37.1800 -0.22 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)