EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latin American shares slump on risk aversion

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew Jan 21 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks saw their steepest one-day loss in nearly one month on Monday and currencies also weakened as negative local news added to the risk aversion from China data confirming global economic slowdown. The MSCI index of Latin American shares slumped 0.8 percent and posted its worst day since Dec. 26 in subdued trade as U.S. markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Risk sentiment was hurt after data showed the Chinese economy grew 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, matching levels last seen in early 2009 during the global financial crisis. The number, however, was in line with forecasts. Brazilian shares came off record highs of last session and closed slightly lower after trading down for most of the session, falling as much as 1.3 percent at one point. The focus will be on the unveiling of the government's economic reforms, particularly pension reforms, by President Jair Bolsonaro's team at the World Economic Forum at Davos this week. "If delivered, a reformist and liberal agenda should unlock value of assets in Brazil, with positive revision of profits, lower perception of risk and greater allocation to shares in Brazil," analysts at XP Investimentos said in a note. Optimism was kept in check by an investigation involving cash transfers into the account of Bolsonaro's son. Vice President Hamilton Mourao attempted to distance the government from the issue, saying, "Flavio Bolsonaro has nothing to do with our government." "As much as the government tries and wants to separate the Flávio Bolsonaro effect from the government, it is difficult," said Ricardo Gomes da Silva Filho, an exchange trader at Correparti Corretora. "The market does not work with this exemption as the government would like. "The reality is he is the president's son," he said. Meanwhile, Mexican shares and the peso weakened 0.5 percent, both underperforming their regional peers. The Mexican government's crack down on fuel theft took a tragic turn after a gasoline pipeline explosion killed at least 89 people as they rushed to collect free fuel from the leaking pipe amid fuel shortages caused by measures taken under the anti-theft policy. Allegations that the new government knew a pipeline was leaking but did not act for hours were perceived as the latest in a series of missteps by the government that have rattled markets and led to analysts turning bearish on the country's currency. Elsewhere in the region, Chile stocks and the currency declined as prices of the country's main export, copper, fell. Bucking the gloom, shares in Argentina rose to their highest since February last year, while Colombian shares climbed 0.2 percent. Their respective currencies, however, weakened against a steady dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2139 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1018.45 0.05 MSCI LatAm 2846.84 -0.76 Brazil Bovespa 96009.77 -0.09 Mexico IPC 44028.96 -0.48 Chile IPSA 5457.80 -0.39 Argentina MerVal 35303.25 0.58 Colombia IGBC 11674.29 0.23 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.7538 0.11 Mexico peso 19.1590 -0.43 Chile peso 672.1 -0.34 Colombia peso 3124.25 -0.08 Peru sol 3.327 -0.24 Argentina peso 37.6200 -0.11 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Laís Martins in Sao Paulo; Editing by Bill Trott)