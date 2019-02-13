EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on trade hopes; Latam currencies dip

By Agamoni Ghosh Feb 13 (Reuters) - Stocks in Brazil rose on Wednesday, in line with its emerging market peers, as investors welcomed a possible trade truce extension between the United States and China, while Latin American currencies weakened as the dollar recouped earlier losses. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he hoped for "productive" trade meetings in China this week, a day after President Donald Trump said he could let a March 1 deadline for a trade agreement with China "slide." The news cheered global equity markets, including emerging market stocks, which were hurt last year by a strong dollar. Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Tuesday investors saw emerging markets as the "most crowded" trade, ahead of the U.S. dollar and technology stocks amid growing worries about rising corporate debt, falling inflation and weaker global economic growth. "Perhaps over the short-term horizon if the Fed pause is accompanied by relatively subdued trade tensions between the U.S. and China emerging markets will remain in vogue," said Piotr Matys, emerging markets FX strategist at Rabobank. "However, EMs tend to perform at their best when the outlook for the global economy is positive as witnessed throughout 2017 and until early 2018," he added. Shares on the Bovespa climbed 0.3 percent, led by the energy sector as oil prices rose after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it would cut crude exports and deliver a deeper cut to its production. The biggest gainer on the index was state-run oil firm Petrobras, rising over 3 percent, while the biggest drag was BRF Foods as it recalled almost 500 tonnes of fresh chicken products citing possible salmonella contamination. Focus was also on the possible discharge of President Jair Bolsonaro from hospital following surgery and post-operative infection, which raised hopes for acceleration in the government's reform agenda, in particular pension reforms. In currencies, Mexico's peso and Brazil's real both slid about half a percent against the U.S. dollar while Chile's peso was marginally higher. Market participants in the region also watched developments in Venezuela where advisors to self-declared president, Juan Guaido, have proposed he appoint six executives to a transitional board for U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp ,the crisis-struck nation's most important foreign asset. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1330 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1042.76 0.06 MSCI LatAm 2856.42 -0.02 Brazil Bovespa 96420.02 0.36 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5392.25 0.14 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC - - Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7294 -0.47 Mexico peso 19.3620 -0.58 Chile peso 660.11 0.05 Colombia peso - - Peru sol - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)