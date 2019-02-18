EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slip, Brazilian minister's firing hits risk appetite

(Recasts throughout; updates prices, adds economist's quote) By Aaron Saldanha Feb 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stock markets dropped on Monday, with stocks in Brazil leading the losses on uncertainty fed by a brewing political scandal, while Latin American currencies broadly softened against the dollar in trade thinned by a U.S. market holiday. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired Secretary General Gustavo Bebianno due to accusations of misusing campaign funds for congressional candidates in last year's election and replaced him with General Floriano Peixoto. Investors fear a developing scandal could strain Bolsonaro's coalition in Congress, where his pension reform proposal is to be addressed on Wednesday. Reform to the country's pension system is seen as crucial to Latin America's top economy. "This political issue with Bebianno is quite negative, and could play a negative role for the discussions in Congress," said Patricia Krause, economist at Coface in Sao Paulo, when Vice President Hamilton Mourao told reporters of the sacking. Bebianno, acting president of the Social Liberal Party last year and a key aide to right-wing politician Bolsonaro, denies any wrongdoing. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks shed 1 percent, while its index of Latin American currencies dipped 0.2 percent. Brazil's stocks benchmark dropped 1 percent, with losses clocked across the board, in its worst performance in more than a week and a half. Mining giant Vale SA slid 1.4 percent. Brazil's government banned new upstream mining dams, ordering the decommissioning of all such dams by 2021, targeting the type of structure that fatally burst at a Vale-run dam last month. An uptick in oil prices did little for state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Its common stock and preferred shares fell 1.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. Petrobras Distribuidora was the top loser on the main index, clocking a 3.5 percent loss. The firm announced the resignation of the director of corporate markets and lubricants, without naming a replacement immediately, a factor which led analysts at Itau BBA to perceive the development negatively. Brazil's real weakened 0.9 percent while yields on local 10-year bonds rose to 8.91 percent. Mexican stocks were little changed, as was the country's peso. Chilean stocks slid 0.6 percent, while the local peso rose 0.2 percent, helped by a rise in the price of copper - Chile's top export - on concerns of tightening supply of the metal. Argentina's stocks benchmark dipped 0.3 percent and the country's peso softened in low liquidity as the U.S. financial holiday meant institutional market participants were generally absent from the market. Colombian stocks slid 0.3 percent, while the country's peso was little changed. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2135 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1036.73 0.59 MSCI LatAm 2853.27 -1.02 Brazil Bovespa 96509.89 -1.04 Mexico IPC 42981.31 -0.02 Chile IPSA 5370.29 -0.55 Argentina MerVal 37355.24 -0.31 Colombia IGBC 12063.81 -0.29 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7351 -0.13 Mexico peso 19.2446 -0.05 Chile peso 660.4 0.21 Colombia peso 3131.5 0.00 Peru sol 3.319 0.21 Argentina peso 38.6500 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru and Jamie McGeever and Ricardo Brito in Brasilia; Editing by Dan Grebler)