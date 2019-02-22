EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX buoyed by hopes of U.S.-China trade deal

(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds market strategist comment) By Aaron Saldanha Feb 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stock markets ended the week on a strong note, buoyed by broad-based optimism of a deal to end the U.S.-China trade dispute, while currencies in Latin America firmed against a softer dollar. Assets in Latin America were buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump saying there was a good chance of a deal with China to end their trade war and that he was inclined to extend his March 1 deadline for raising tariffs in no deal were reached by then. Hopes of improved trade ties have led investors to favor developing world assets of late. A heavily traded ETF focused on emerging market equities has seen inflows worth about 0.63 percent of assets, Lipper estimates for the week ended Wednesday show. David Asryan of New York brokerage Auerbach Grayson, said Latin America assets, especially those in commodity-centric economies, were performing strongly due to expectations of improved demand from key buyer China. "The whole region gets ahead every time there is something to do with commodities ...just because of their high reliance," he said. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 1 percent on gains across the region. Chile's stocks index added 0.8 percent, while the local peso rose half a percent as it tracked a rise in the price of top Chilean export copper, which hit a seven-and-a-half-month peak. Sao Paulo-traded stocks rose 1 percent, aided by broad-based gains as companies reported financial results. Top gainer Magazine Luiza surged 10.4 percent on a strong forecast to go along with a 14.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit. A 0.7 percent firming for Mexico's peso helped the currency wipe away losses incurred in the past few days. State-owned oil company Pemex has been a focus of investors this week, with minutes released from the central bank's latest policy meeting reflecting concerns of a knock-on effect to Mexico's finances if the firm's credit is downgraded again. Auerbach Grayson's Asryan said of all the Mexican government's policies, its intentions to improve the efficiency of Pemex carries the most risk. "Pemex is something I talk about every day with clients. It's a major theme for pretty much anyone who is looking at Mexico. I believe 80 to 90 percent of all Pemex's EBITDA goes into government revenues," he said. Mexican stocks rose 0.4 percent, propped up by materials and financials. Gains were tempered by an 8 percent slide in media firm Televisa on weak earnings and comments by Co-Chief Executive Alfonso de Angoitia that a spinoff of business units would not benefit shareholders. Argentina's stocks benchmark jumped 2.2 percent on gains among energy stocks and financials, while the country's peso firmed as the central bank raised rates on short-term notes, or Leliqs, to absorb excess peso liquidity. Colombia's peso firmed 0.5 percent, while local stocks ended 0.9 percent higher, aided by a 0.7 percent rise in oil firm Ecopetrol SA. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2147 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1058.65 0.73 MSCI LatAm 2901.68 0.95 Brazil Bovespa 97885.60 0.98 Mexico IPC 43738.66 0.37 Chile IPSA 5483.92 0.82 Argentina MerVal 36646.79 2.22 Colombia IGBC 12084.22 0.87 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7460 -0.14 Mexico peso 19.1480 0.72 Chile peso 651.21 0.44 Colombia peso 3106.5 0.51 Peru sol 3.306 0.21 Argentina peso (interbank) 39.1700 0.92 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Bill Berkrot)