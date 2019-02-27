EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firms; stocks dip on trade, geopolitical tensions

(Recasts throughout; updates prices; adds market strategist's quote) * India-Pakistan tensions weigh on emerging assets * Moody's cuts Brazilian miner Vale to junk * Stocks in Chile post biggest one-day drop since Nov. 2017 By Agamoni Ghosh Feb 27 (Reuters) - Higher oil prices helped most Latin American currencies rise on Wednesday, while stocks in the region fell, following emerging market peers, as trade anxiety and geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan hit risk appetite. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said it was too early to predict an outcome in the U.S.-China trade war because the issues were "too serious" to be resolved with just a promise of the purchase of goods from Beijing. Heightened tensions between nuclear powers India and Pakistan further rattled markets, as both claimed they shot down each other's fighter jets, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a 1971 war. Firmer oil prices seemed to be supporting Mexico's peso and Brazil's real, while the India-Pakistan dispute has heightened risk aversion, said Gabriela Siller, director of economic and financial analysis at Banco BASE in Mexico. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell over 0.2 percent with stocks in Chile posting their biggest one-day drop since November 2017. Shares on Brazil's Bovespa fell over 0.3 percent, led by declines in financial and material stocks. Disaster-tainted miner Vale fell as much as 1.6 percent after Moody's cut its credit rating into junk territory, with a negative outlook. Stocks in Mexico fell for a third consecutive day. The country's central bank on Wednesday cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and next, flagging the risk of rating downgrades to the country and state-run oil firm Pemex. The government relies on Pemex to provide around 15 percent of total tax revenue while the company struggles under the weight of nearly $106 billion in debt, the highest of any national oil company in Latin America. Argentina's stocks fell to a one-month low, while the country's peso gained for a fifth straight day. Colombia's peso firmed 0.4 percent, while local stocks were the only gainers in the region with energy firm Ecopetrol SA rising over 1 percent on the back of higher lower oil prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1061.26 -0.35 MSCI LatAm 2875.78 -0.23 Brazil Bovespa 97320.96 -0.29 Mexico IPC 43297.74 -0.75 Chile IPSA 5372.59 -1.88 Argentina MerVal 35345.47 -1.89 Colombia IGBC 12330.07 0.41 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 0.26818 0.51 Mexico peso 19.1727 0.03 Chile peso 648.9 -0.17 Colombia peso 3069 0.34 Peru sol 3.296 0.21 Argentina peso (interbank) 38.7800 0.28 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Additional reporting by Aaron Saldanha; Editing by Leslie Adler)