EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso and shares rise, Brazil's real jumps over 1 pct

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew March 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso and stocks firmed on Monday on positive economic activity data, while a weaker dollar proved an additional boost to the currency ahead of a central bank meeting later this week. Among other regional currencies, Brazil's real jumped 1.4 percent and posted its biggest one-day gain in nearly three months, while most others weakened. Economic activity in Mexico expanded slightly in January after shrinking the month before, data showed, exceeding analyst expectations and tempering the risk of a contraction in the first quarter. Mexico City's benchmark IPC stock index climbed almost 1 percent, bucking a rout in global stocks spurred by persistent fears of a slowdown in global growth. The peso rose 0.4 percent after two days of losses. Several institutions had pared back expectations for Latin America's second-biggest economy after a slowdown at the end of last year. "Today's data reduces the possibility of a contraction in the first quarter 2019," analysts at Banorte said in a note. Investors will also be watching for Mexico's central bank meeting on Thursday. The bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, according to a Reuters poll, as inflationary pressures subside and as the Federal Reserve takes a pause on raising interest rates this year. As the greenback ticked lower, Brazil's real rose and added to its gains after an appeals court judge ordered that former President Michel Temer be released from jail, following his arrest last week on graft charges. The arrest had knocked local markets as it threatened to divert attention from passing pension reforms seen as crucial to the economy. Stocks in Sao Paulo closed marginally lower in a volatile session, extending losses to a fifth straight session. Over the weekend, speaker of the lower house Rodrigo Maia urged President Jair Bolsonaro to lead the process for approval of amendments to economic reforms in Congress. Bolsonaro said approval of the reform was the Congress' responsibility. The market should continue to decline, at least until a common path is found, said Dan Kawa, chief investment officer at Investimentos in a note. Chile's peso finished a tad weaker, tracking a fall in copper prices, while stocks in Santiago touched a near three-month low during the session. Markets in Colombia were closed for a local holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1047.71 -1.12 MSCI LatAm 2732.38 0.72 Brazil Bovespa 93662.01 -0.08 Mexico IPC 42703.38 0.97 Chile IPSA 5193.52 -0.32 Argentina MerVal 33166.32 1.03 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.8535 1.36 Mexico peso 19.0213 0.34 Chile peso 679.8 -0.04 Peru sol 3.302 -0.09 Argentina peso 42.0300 -0.48 (interbank) ($1 = 3.8521 reais) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and José de Castro in Sao Paulo; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)