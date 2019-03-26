EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise as global equities stabilize; FX slumps

By Agamoni Ghosh March 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking global equities as riskier assets showed signs of stability after U.S. benchmark bond yields rose, while currencies in the region slipped against a firm dollar. Investors had ditched equities to run to the safety of bonds after weak European and U.S. data last Friday stoked global growth fears, causing the U.S. yield curve to invert, seen by some as a reliable indicator of a possible recession. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 0.4 percent as indices edged higher across the region in-line with its emerging market peers. Sao Paulo-traded stocks rose 0.8 percent led by shares of energy companies lifted by higher oil prices, while investors continued to monitor for any new developments related to the pension reform. Brazil's real fell 0.4 percent. Minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed economic growth has slowed more than anticipated this year, suggesting policymakers are in no rush to raise interest rates. "For the BCB to start mulling rate cuts, it would probably have to see a clearer signal about the passing of key fiscal reforms, such as a first round approval of an effective pension reform at the Lower House floor," said Mauricio Oreng, senior Brazil strategist at Rabobank in a note. Mexican stocks rose 0.6 percent with Grupo Mexico leading gains after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "equal-weight," while the peso slid 0.3 percent. Chile's peso rose marginally tracking a slight gain in the price of copper, the country's top export. Chile's central bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at 3 percent through 2019, according to a monthly poll of 60 traders published by the bank on Tuesday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1050.44 0.26 MSCI LatAm 2745.01 0.46 Brazil Bovespa 94408.41 0.8 Mexico IPC 42984.82 0.66 Chile IPSA 5195.76 0.04 Argentina MerVal 33747.55 1.75 Colombia IGBC 13187.13 0.9 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8714 -0.39 Mexico peso 19.0686 -0.29 Chile peso 678.7 0.16 Colombia peso 3144.38 -0.56 Peru sol 3.3 0.06 Argentina peso 42.1500 -0.17 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by Marguerita Choy)