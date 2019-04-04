EMERGING MARKETS-Latam shares rise on boost from Brazil

April 4 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stock markets rose on Thursday, as gains in index heavyweight Brazil boosted the regional benchmark even as global stocks edged lower after five days of gains, as investors sought signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks outperformed its index of broader emerging market peers as Brazilian stocks climbed 1.3 percent, rising off a three-month closing low clocked on Wednesday. Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index posted broad gains, bouncing back from losses the previous session when investors grew jittery about whether the government can push through its plan to overhaul the pension system. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes defended the plan before lawmakers who attacked the proposal, but also allowed that the government could make some concessions. Top lenders led gains on the Bovespa, while common and preferred shares of state-run energy company Petroleo Brasileiro SA rose more than 1.3 percent each. Brazil Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Thursday that he is optimistic that there will be a deal by next week resolving the government's dispute with Petrobras, as the company is commonly called, over the offshore oil-producing zone known as the transfer of rights area. Brazil's real cut early losses to trade steady, while the Mexican peso was last up 0.3 percent against a stronger dollar. Investors in Mexico's peso also monitored developments at the border with the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to close the border, or parts of it, saying Congress could avert such a shutdown by changing laws to fix what he called immigration "loopholes." Argentine stocks rose 2 percent, while shares in Mexico climbed 0.8 percent. Chile and Colombian equities, however, slipped. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1079.49 -0.03 MSCI LatAm 2777.72 0.47 Brazil Bovespa 95563.97 1.14 Mexico IPC 43677.72 0.78 Chile IPSA 5224.10 0.02 Argentina MerVal 32378.80 1.93 Colombia IGBC 13032.80 -0.15 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.8673 0.26 Mexico peso 19.1690 0.21 Chile peso 666.4 0.02 Colombia peso 3129.27 -0.26 Peru sol 3.295 0.00 Argentina peso 43.2200 -0.79 (interbank) ($1 = 3.8688 reais) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)