EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX broadly rise, Brazil and Mexico shine

(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds strategist's quote) By Aaron Saldanha April 4 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stock markets and currencies rose on Thursday, with assets in Brazil gaining on hopes of smooth progress on pension reform, while their Mexican peers firmed on broadly positive political developments with the United States. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met fellow politicians in a bid to build support to pass his government's proposal to reform the country's bloated pension system, seen by investors as crucial to trim Brazil's wide fiscal deficit. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 1.2 percent. Each country's bourse gained at least as much as the regional benchmark, with the exception of Colombia's. Sao Paulo-traded stocks tacked on 1.9 percent, clocking broad-based gains in their best one-day performance in two weeks. The index more than made up ground lost in Wednesday's 0.9 percent slide. Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist at investment consultancy Levante, said the performance was a combination of a recovery from the previous session's losses and optimism around the government's attempt to articulate its reform proposal. Common shares and preferred shares of state-run oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) jumped 3.3 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. Brazil's mines and energy minister said he is optimistic there will be a deal by next week resolving the government's dispute with Petrobras over the offshore oil-producing zone known as the transfer of rights area. Petrobras is expected to receive a multibillion-dollar payment from the government to resolve a dispute over a 2010 deal granting the firm rights to extract oil in the area. Shares of miner Vale SA rose 0.7 percent, following part of a rise seen in Dalian-traded iron ore futures earlier in the global day. Brazil's real strengthened 0.4 percent, while yields on its local, 10-year bonds dipped to 8.93 percent. Mexican stocks rose 1.4 percent while the peso firmed 0.4 percent. U.S. President Donald Trump said a "lot of good things are happening in Mexico." Trump, however, threatened to apply tariffs at 25 percent on car imports from Mexico unless the country did more to stop drug trafficking. Chilean stocks gained 1.2 percent, matching the rise on Argentina's stocks benchmark, which partly recovered from Wednesday's 3.8 percent drubbing. Argentina's peso slid. Industrial output in February slid 8.5 percent, data showed, marking the tenth straight month of declines. Colombia's stocks were the exception to regional optimism on the day, dipping 0.1 percent, while the local peso weakened 0.2 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2056 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1080.73 0.09 MSCI LatAm 2797.34 1.18 Brazil Bovespa 96313.06 1.93 Mexico IPC 43937.39 1.38 Chile IPSA 5283.70 1.16 Argentina MerVal 32142.47 1.19 Colombia IGBC 13040.09 -0.1 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8562 0.01 Mexico peso 19.1450 0.34 Chile peso 665.5 0.15 Colombia peso 3127.93 -0.22 Peru sol 3.296 -0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 43.3900 -1.18 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Stefani Inouye in Sao Paulo)