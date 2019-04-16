EMERGING MARKETS-Latam shares track global rally, currencies weaken

By Susan Mathew April 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened against a firmer dollar on Tuesday, while most regional stocks rose in line with world stocks as gains on positive data from China and Germany were reinforced by Wall Street's higher open. Mexico's IPC stock index climbed half a percent on broad-based gains, while Chile's IPSA rose for the first time in five days. Argentine shares added 1.6 percent and were on track for their biggest one-day gain in more than two weeks. Regional shares tracked a rally in world stocks that hit a more than six-month high as signs of stabilization in China's economy and positive data from Germany buoyed sentiment. Strong healthcare earnings pushing Wall Street higher cemented the rise. Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent with state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro and consumer shares leading gains. Petrobras, as the oil company is known, rose ahead of a meeting between its Chief executive Roberto Castello Branco and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss the diesel pricing policy. The company has been under pressure after it delayed a diesel price hike after a call from Bolsonaro. Castello Branco has denied there was government interference. Petrochemical company Braskem SA was among the biggest drags on the Bovespa after an appeals court in Alagoas state ruled the company's shareholders cannot approve its planned payment of 2.7 billion reais ($697 million) in dividends. The real fell 0.4 percent as leaders of Brazil's largest parties delayed an expected vote to start discussion in parliament on the country's pension reform to next week. "This short delay is a way for the centrist parties to make their voices heard, and may be a preview of the opposition to come when the bill is debated in the special committee," analysts at Citi Research said in a note. House speaker (Rodrigo) Maia's goal to have pension reform approved by the lower house by June-end "is ambitious in our view ... opposition will be strong and risks to a longer approval are high. At this stage we expect the special committee to approve the pension reform in first half of the year," they said. Argentina's currency broke a six-session winning streak to dip 0.8 percent against a dollar strengthened largely by the euro's fall. The Colombian and Mexican pesos both slipped 0.5 percent as lower oil prices added to the net crude exporters' woes. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1093.08 0.63 MSCI LatAm 2768.75 0.87 Brazil Bovespa 94514.04 1.54 Mexico IPC 44848.66 0.5 Chile IPSA 5236.28 0.08 Argentina MerVal 32257.64 1.61 Colombia IGBC 12928.41 0.07 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.8832 -0.43 Mexico peso 18.9429 -0.49 Chile peso 663.7 -0.21 Colombia peso 3154.75 -0.53 Peru sol 3.293 0.03 Argentina peso 42.0500 -0.98 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas)