EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mostly weaker; Brazil boosted by pension optimism

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew April 23 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened against a stronger dollar on Tuesday, but Brazil's real rebounded from session losses and stocks in Sao Paulo jumped after lawmakers reached a deal to advance a pension reform bill seen as crucial to the economy. The real erased losses of up to 0.6 percent from earlier in the session to close 0.4 percent higher, while the Bovespa stock index posted its best day in three weeks, up 1.4 percent on broad-based gains. After being postponed by a week, Brazil's government reached a deal with lawmakers paving the way for a congressional committee vote on the constitutionality of its key reform proposal to overhaul Brazil's bloated pension system. Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities, highlighted two key risks facing the market if, as expected, the bill clears Tuesday's hurdle. One would be the exact composition of the Special Committee that would consider the proposal next, and second, the possibility that the committee substantially waters down the proposed reform. Failure by the government to validate market expectations for a successful reform program would be extremely negative for Brazil, he said. Argentina's peso also firmed while other Latam currencies weakened, with currencies of net crude exporters Mexico and Colombia down despite a surge in oil prices as the dollar climbed. Markets await U.S. economic growth data due later this week, analysts at CI Banco said in a note. Chile's currency touched its lowest point in three weeks during the session, tracking a dip in prices of its main export, copper. Shares in Mexico and Chile slipped, while those in Argentina and Colombia rose in line with a move higher in world stocks as the S&P and Nasdaq hit record closing highs. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1089.76 0.07 MSCI LatAm 2760.26 0.03 Brazil Bovespa 95923.24 1.41 Mexico IPC 45148.32 -0.51 Chile IPSA 5217.07 -0.33 Argentina MerVal 30926.73 0.46 Colombia IGBC 13005.24 0.18 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.9197 0.382 Mexico peso 18.9045 -0.42 Chile peso 667.7 -0.57 Colombia peso 3177.93 -0.76 Peru sol 3.311 -0.21 Argentina peso 42.3800 0.33 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)