EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets weaker, Brazil plagued by pension reform worries

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew April 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency and stocks fell on Wednesday as potential hurdles for pension reforms weighed, while other Latin American stocks tracked world equities lower. Currencies succumbed to a stronger dollar. MSCI's index of Latin American shares fell 0.9 percent, while its index of regional currencies slipped 0.4 percent, both having touched their lowest since late March as stocks and currencies across Latam were well in the red. Brazil's real slipped 1.8 percent and hit a four week low, while the Bovespa stock index fell 0.9 percent on broad-based losses, giving up last session's gains. A proposal to change Brazil's bloated pension system, seen as important to controlling the fiscal deficit, cleared a congressional hurdle late on Tuesday, following a lengthy debate that highlighted the government's struggle to build support for its signature reform policy. The congressional vote clears the way for the bill to be considered by a special committee, and focus now turns to the hurdles it may face there. "There is no reason to celebrate, this is only the first step," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist at Tendências Consultoria. "The bill will next be passed on to the special commission, where the battle will be much harder." Unexpectedly bad March jobs data and declining tax revenue figures also added to concerns about Brazil's sputtering economy, weighing on investor sentiment. "The jobs data reinforces the importance of pension reforms as the government has to begin to generate incentives in the economy," Régis Chinchila, an analyst at Terra Investimentos said. In Mexico, shares and the currency extended losses to a third straight session, with the peso hitting the lowest in two and half weeks as the dollar gained significantly. A retreat in oil prices also hurt the crude exporter's currency. Colombia's peso, also an oil exporter, slid to its lowest in 3-1/2 weeks. Data on Wednesday showed that Mexican consumer price inflation accelerated faster than expected in the first two weeks of April, restricting the central bank's scope to ease borrowing costs in the coming months from its highest level in over 10 years. Chile and Colombian also declined as equities dipped worldwide. Argentine shares and the currency dropped 3.8 percent as uncertainty over recession and rising inflation fed investor nervousness about the October presidential election. Investors remained uncertain about whether President Mauricio Macri can overcome political fallout from his unpopular fiscal austerity drive to be re-elected in October. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1084.52 -0.48 MSCI LatAm 2734.45 -0.94 Brazil Bovespa 95045.43 -0.92 Mexico IPC 45045.33 -0.23 Chile IPSA 5202.96 -0.27 Argentina MerVal 29746.60 -3.82 Colombia IGBC 12982.77 -0.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.9922 -1.8 Mexico peso 19.0678 -0.84 Chile peso 672.8 -0.76 Colombia peso 3219.03 -1.28 Peru sol 3.323 -0.36 Argentina peso 43.9000 -3.35 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, Stéfani Inouye and Laís Martins in Sao Paulo; editing by Grant McCool)