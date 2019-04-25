EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets rise, Argentina peso hits all-time low

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency rose on Thursday after the government increased the projected savings from its signature pension reform bill, while Argentina's peso hit an all-time low as worries over upcoming elections weighed. Among other Latin American currencies, the Mexican peso reversed early losses to end 0.2 percent higher as the dollar's rally lost some momentum. But currencies in Chile , Colombia and Peru weakened between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent. Brazil's real closed up nearly 1 percent, its sharpest rise in nearly four weeks, after the economy ministry raised targeted savings from the pension reforms by 15 percent to $1.237 trillion reais ($1.24 trillion) over the next decade. Analysts and economists had expected that the earlier target would get diluted as the bill makes its way through Congress. The bill cleared a congressional hurdle on Tuesday and will be reviewed next by a special commission which is expected to be put together by May 6. Stocks in Sao Paulo were the only ones in the region to finish higher, notching a more than two-week peak, up 1.6 percent. Cosmetics maker Natura Cosmeticos SA was the top gainer, up 10 percent, after it said it is still in talks for a deal with Avon Products Inc. Meat processor JBS SA jumped 7.7 percent as its Seara processed foods unit was cleared to ship Brazil's first chicken cargo to India. Argentina's peso fell 2.6 percent to a record low as uncertainty over a biting recession and high inflation cranked up the challenge facing President Mauricio Macri as polls show a drop in his popularity ahead of elections later this year. "When a high-profile country like Argentina comes under pressure everybody loves to sell," said Edwin Gutierrez, head of EM debt at Aberdeen Standard Investment. "It never tends to last very long but that is the nature of the beast, the correlation causes the knee-jerk reaction." Buenos Aires' MerVal stock index gave up session gains and closed 0.6 percent down at their lowest in four months. Mexican shares closed flat as cement producer Cemex's 4.1 percent slump after first-quarter results fell short of analyst estimates was offset by gains elsewhere. Airport stocks Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste rose. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier this week that construction of Mexico City's new commercial airport will begin next week. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed that economists had scaled by economic growth expectations for Brazil, Mexico and Argentina due to political uncertainty in Latin America's top three economies. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1076.71 -0.72 MSCI LatAm 2757.67 0.85 Brazil Bovespa 96552.03 1.59 Mexico IPC 45026.68 -0.04 Chile IPSA 5170.42 -0.6 Argentina MerVal 29556.77 -0.64 Colombia IGBC 12978.00 -0.04 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.9530 0.95 Mexico peso 19.0150 0.204 Chile peso 675.3 -0.37 Colombia peso 3233.35 -0.322 Peru sol 3.326 -0.09 Argentina peso 44.9050 -2.06 (interbank) ($1 = $1.0000) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Marc Jones in London Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)