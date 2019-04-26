EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX rise, Argentine peso hits record closing low

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew April 26 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed against a weaker dollar on Friday, while Argentina's peso hit an all-time closing low at the end of a rough week due to economic and political concerns. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies rose 0.7 percent as a dollar rally took a pause after soft U.S. inflation data. The Latam index fell 1.3 percent on the week after two weeks of gains. The Argentine peso fell 1.8 percent, taking weekly losses to 9.2 percent - its steepest weekly drop since late September. The currency hit a record low last session as biting recession and runaway inflation threatened President Mauricio Macri's chances at being re-elected this October. Ilya Gofshteyn, a senior emerging markets strategist at Standard Chartered Bank, said volatility would continue until the elections, and that investors would demand high returns to stay in the market given the risks. The peso halved in value against the dollar last year and has lost 18 percent so far this year. Meanwhile, Brazil's real, which also saw a volatile week as a crucial pension reform proposal progressed through a Congressional committee, rose 0.6 percent on the day, but logged losses for a third straight week. Brazil's Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday there was no imminent change expected in the way the bank conducts monetary policy, reiterating expectations for a medium-term economic recovery. Sao Paulo-listed stocks fell 0.3 percent as sliding crude prices pressured index heavyweight state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro, while meat processor JBS SA fell after hitting an all-time high on Thursday. Colombia's peso firmed 0.1 percent on the day, after the central bank kept the interest rate unchanged, as expected, at 4.25 percent to bolster growth. Colombia's shares lost with oil firm Ecopetrol down 2.3 percent. Mexico's peso rose 0.4 percent, but lost 0.9 percent on the week. Stocks in Mexico City extended losses to a four straight session with banking stock Gentera SAB de CV the worst performer, down 5.6 percent, after J.P. Morgan downgraded it to 'neutral' from 'overweight'. Equities in Argentina and Chile rose, in line with world stocks. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1078.06 0.13 MSCI LatAm 2772.46 0.54 Brazil Bovespa 96236.04 -0.33 Mexico IPC 44974.97 -0.11 Chile IPSA 5191.70 0.41 Argentina MerVal 30001.10 1.5 Colombia IGBC 12921.84 -0.43 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.9288 0.62 Mexico peso 18.9318 0.44 Chile peso 674.5 0.12 Colombia peso 3226.55 0.21 Peru sol 3.315 0.33 Argentina peso 45.8300 -1.59 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires Editing by Sonya Hepinstalll)