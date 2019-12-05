Noticias de Mercados
December 5, 2019 / 3:15 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks at over three-week high as Brazil mounts record peak

Ambar Warrick

5 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * MSCI's Latam stock index at highest since Nov 12
    * Chile stocks, peso surge as C.bank holds benchmark rate
    * Argentine stocks down as C.bank chief resigns

    By Ambar Warrick
    Dec 5 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks touched a more than
three-week high on Thursday, with Brazilian stocks at a record
peak as the country's senate approved a military pension reform
bill. 
    Stocks took support from lingering optimism over the
Sino-U.S. trade war, after a Bloomberg report as well as
positive comments from U.S. President Donald Trump brewed some
hope over a "phase-one" trade deal.
    Regional markets have also been propped up by some positive
economic readings this week, with better-than-expected GDP data
from Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, being the most
notable.
    Brazilian stocks extended Wednesday's gains to touch
a fresh record high, as the Senate on Wednesday approved a bill
that restructures the military's career and welfare, part of
President Jair Bolsonaro's government welfare
reform.
    With a major overhaul of the pension system in October,
Brazil's markets have been particularly sensitive to any
progress in Bolsonaro's program of streamlining government
finances and releasing money into the private sector.
    Chilean stocks rose to a near two-week high, while
MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose as
much as 0.3%.
    Chile's central bank on Wednesday said it would hold its
benchmark interest rate and would likely keep it there for the
next several months, even as weeks of protests begin to hammer
the country's economy.
    However, the bank also slashed its economic growth forecasts
for 2019 and 2020 on Thursday, warning that the effects of weeks
of unrest would linger into next year.
    "Though it’s too early to say, especially if the Chilean
peso reverses quickly and beyond the central bank's
expectations, the higher inflation forecasts bias the next move
to a hike," Citi analysts wrote in a note.
    "As for FX, a hawkish central bank with no cuts on the
horizon should help stabilize the currency, which has been
plagued by its low carry." 
    The Chilean peso rose to its strongest level against
the dollar in more than two weeks. The currency has been propped
up by a massive central bank stimulus program, which went into
effect earlier in the week.  
    On the other hand, Argentine stocks dropped after
central bank chief Guido Sandleris resigned on Wednesday, an
expected step as Latin America's third-largest economy
transitions to Peronism next week under newly elected President
Alberto Fernandez.
    MSCI's index of Latin American currencies
edged lower after four straight days of gains. 
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2333 GMT 
    
    Stock indexes             Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1041.67              0.49
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2709.95              0.19
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              110628.48               0.3
                                        
 Mexico IPC                          -                 -
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4732.41              1.88
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             34269.94            -1.216
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1610.27             -0.11
                                        
                                                        
       Currencies             Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                    4.2104             -0.21
                                        
 Mexico peso                   19.3718              0.28
                                        
 Chile peso                      783.8              0.51
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3456.09              0.33
 Peru sol                       3.3728              0.18
                                        
 Argentina peso                59.8800              0.01
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below