EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks pause for breath after record-high run; Latam assets subdued

Ambar Warrick

    * Brazil stocks down after four sessions of record highs
    * Brazil central bank cut largely expected on Wednesday
    * Chilean peso down as poll sees Q4 GDP contraction

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks dipped on Tuesday while
broader Latin American assets were subdued following a report of
a possible delay to further U.S. tariff action on China. 
    A Wall Street Journal report said that U.S. and Chinese
trade negotiators were discussing a delay on a round of tariffs
set to kick in on Dec. 15.
    Anticipation of the tariffs has kept global equities in
tight ranges this week, as investors fear an interim trade deal
between Washington and Beijing would not be met before the
deadline.
    Brazilian stocks ticked lower after marking a new
record high over the past four sessions, while the MSCI's
indexes of Latin American stocks and currencies
 were largely flat.
    Brazil's central bank will lower its key interest rate to a
new low on Wednesday, according to the unanimous view of
economists in a Reuters poll, although recent strength in Latin
America's largest economy suggests that it may be the last cut
in the cycle.
    The real was weaker against the dollar.
    Chilean stocks inched up, while the peso
weakened after strengthening to the dollar for about five days. 
    Chile's economy is expected to shrink by 2.5% in the last
quarter of 2019, according to a monthly poll of analysts, the
latest of several dire predictions following weeks of protests.

    The Mexican peso was largely flat ahead of the
signing of a United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement over labor,
steel and aluminum.
    Argentine stocks rose, while the peso was
flat as the new Peronist leader Alberto Fernandez assumed the
presidency.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0242 GMT
    
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1049.26            -0.18
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2743.78            -0.11
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              110708.14            -0.24
                                        
 Mexico IPC                          -                -
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4767.23              0.4
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             36578.84            0.466
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1610.30             0.31
                                        
                                                       
       Currencies             Latest    Daily % change
 Brazil real                    4.1445            -0.39
                                        
 Mexico peso                   19.2539            -0.13
                                        
 Chile peso                      778.2            -0.39
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3423.78            -0.31
 Peru sol                       3.3848            -0.32
                                        
 Argentina peso                59.9500             0.00
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool)
