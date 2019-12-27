Noticias de Mercados
December 27, 2019 / 2:42 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 8 minutes ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX eyes another week of gains; Chilean peso outshines

Shreyashi Sanyal

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Latam FX set for fourth straight weekly gain
    * Chilean peso outperforms Latam peers

    By Shreyashi Sanyal
    Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso led rising Latin
American currencies on Friday, as copper prices scaled to near
eight-month highs and investors remained optimistic about a
trade deal between the United States and China being signed
soon.
    The peso firmed against a weaker dollar,
outperforming its Latin American peers, as copper prices hit
their highest since May after a report showed profits at
industrial companies in top metals consumer China grew at their
fastest pace in eight months. 
    The peso also continued to gain a day after a monthly poll
of 61 traders showed the central bank is expected to maintain
Chile's interest rate at 1.75% until at least January 2021.

    The data along with comments from Beijing that it was in
close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement
added to the upbeat mood. 
    MSCI's index for Latin American currencies
rose 0.2%, putting it on track to post its strongest monthly
gain since January. The index was also set to rise for a fourth
straight week.    
    Market players have recently placed heavier bets on emerging
market assets as Sino-U.S. trade tensions have cooled after the
two sides agreed upon a preliminary truce earlier in December.  
       
    "The main reason behind the broad EM rally is the optimism
about the phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China. The
trade war, however, is far from over. In our view this is just a
temporary truce," Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets FX
strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a note. 
    The Argentine peso will be in focus on Friday, as the
country's central bank said on Thursday it cut its benchmark
interest rate to 55% from 58%, part of the new government's plan
to activate Latin America's No. 3 economy.
    Stocks on the other hand edged lower, with the MSCI's index
for Latin American equities off 0.2%. Sao Paulo
stocks ticked lower after hitting an all-time high.  
           
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1416 GMT:
    
   Stock indexes            Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets       1119.17              0.64
                                      
 MSCI LatAm                  2937.43             -0.17
                                      
 Brazil Bovespa            117075.89             -0.11
                                      
 Mexico IPC                        -                 -
                                      
 Chile IPSA                  4653.29             -0.44
                                      
 Argentina MerVal                  -                 -
                                      
 Colombia COLCAP                   -                 -
                                      
                                                      
       Currencies           Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                  4.0560              0.12
                                      
 Mexico peso                       -                 -
                                      
 Chile peso                    743.2              0.31
                                      
 Colombia peso                     -                 -
 Peru sol                          -                 -
                                      
 Argentina peso                    -                 -
 (interbank)                          
                                      
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Nick
Macfie)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below