EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real leads Latam FX higher, stocks pinned by jump in coronavirus cases

* Brazilian real gains on central bank intervention * Argentina warns of 'deep debt restructuring' * Chilean peso hit by lower copper prices * Surge in coronavirus cases keeps investors risk averse By Shreyashi Sanyal Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led a charge among Latin American currencies on Thursday when the central bank announced a new intervention but stocks in the region came under pressure as the number of coronavirus deaths and infections surged in China. The real hit a record low earlier in the session before reversing course to trade 0.8% higher to 4.3071 against the greenback after the central bank sold $1 billion of foreign exchange swap contracts on the spot market, its first intervention since late November. Brazil's currency was hit by data on Wednesday which showed retail sales fell 0.1% in December, the first decline in eight months. The real has been pressured this year by slow overseas demand for Brazilian assets with interest rates at a record low. "I'm sure many people in Brazil will be happy to see any brief relief but the bigger story is that the real is going to continue weakening," said John Ashbourne, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies rose 0.4%, while its index for equities fell 0.8%. A surge in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths came as a shock to investors who were hoping the outbreak would soon come to a peak and as of Thursday, total deaths in China from the SARS-CoV-2 virus were 1,367, up 254 from the previous day. "At this stage, it's still too early to tell whether or not Covid-19 is 'under control' or not. Especially given that the most surge in cases (due to a new counting methodology) shows that we don't really know the actual number of infected cases," analysts at Rabobank wrote in a client note. In Argentina, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said the government was willing to pay its debts but did not have the money to do so, warning of a "a deep debt restructuring" ahead. Argentina's peso weakened against the dollar, while Argentine over the counter bonds open 2% lower. Commodity-linked currencies including the Chilean peso and Colombia's peso also declined. Weakening oil prices hit Colombia's currency, while Chile's peso was hurt by a drop in prices of copper, its main export. Declines among stocks were led by Argentina's Merval with its 2.3% decline, while Sao Paolo stocks fell more than 1%. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1105.33 -0.39 MSCI LatAm 2787.49 -0.84 Brazil Bovespa 115182.87 -1.28 Mexico IPC 45045.09 -0.65 Chile IPSA 4640.39 -0.59 Argentina MerVal 39044.72 -2.232 Colombia COLCAP 1656.81 -0.16 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.3203 0.66 Mexico peso 18.6337 -0.11 Chile peso 797.2 -0.90 Colombia peso 3389.5 -0.10 Peru sol 3.382 -0.12 Argentina peso 61.3300 -0.16 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)