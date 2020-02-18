EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets shaky on fears of virus impact on companies

Noticias de Mercados
    * Apple warns of revenue shortfall due to coronavirus
    * Chilean peso hits 3-week low as copper prices slip 
    * Colombian peso weak as oil prices fall over 2% 

    Feb 18 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies
slipped on Tuesday, after Apple Inc's sales warning
stoked worries of how the  coronavirus outbreak in China could
affect companies and global supply chains.  
    The world's most valuable technology company said it will
miss its March quarter sales guidance as the fast-spreading
outbreak in China disrupted supply chains. 
    A basket of Latin American equities fell 1%,
to its lowest level in one-week with Brazilian stocks
leading declines.     
    "It has shifted people's focus back to the ultimate economic
damage in the wake of this coronavirus," aid Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at National Securities in New York.
    The warning sent jitters through global financial markets
which were off to an upbeat start to the week after China's
stimulus efforts on Monday.
    Most major currencies in the region traded in the red, with
Brazil's real weakening for the second straight session
and MSCI's index for Latin American currencies
falling 0.5%. 
    Chile's peso weakened to its lowest level in three
weeks as prices of copper, the country's main export, fell on
fears that low demand from China could cause a supply glut.

    Colombia's peso also eased against the dollar as
prices of oil fell more than 2% on demand worries and a lack of
further action by OPEC and its allies to support the market.

    In Argentina, bonds were expected to drift lower, with
policymakers rushing to hammer out the revamp of $44 billion in
loans on the penultimate day of meetings in Buenos Aires with
the International Monetary Fund.
    As the South American country struggled to restructure a
total of $100 billion in "unsustainable" debt, it has set itself
a March 31 deadline to settle the rejig of IMF loans and then
privately held bonds. Market players say the deadline will be
tough to meet.        
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT
   Stock indexes            Latest    Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets       1095.13            -1.16
                                      
 MSCI LatAm                  2760.30            -1.02
                                      
 Brazil Bovespa            114361.25            -0.82
                                      
 Mexico IPC                 44975.92            -0.09
                                      
 Chile IPSA                  4602.84            -0.62
                                      
 Argentina MerVal           38648.90           -1.406
                                      
 Colombia COLCAP             1665.93             0.03
                                      
                                                     
      Currencies            Latest    Daily % change
 Brazil real                  4.3461            -0.40
                                      
 Mexico peso                 18.6101            -0.33
                                      
 Chile peso                      796            -0.36
                                      
 Colombia peso               3409.94            -0.43
                                      
 Peru sol                     3.3838            -0.17
                                      
 Argentina peso              61.6000             0.00
 (interbank)                          
                                      
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru)
