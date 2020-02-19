Noticias de Mercados
February 19, 2020

EMERGING MARKETS-Bovepsa gains on strong earnings, ebbing coronvarius concerns

Sruthi Shankar

    * Real down despite central bank guidance on intervention 
    * Strong U.S. data boosts dollar; Fed view of rates
unchanged
    * Electric motor maker WEG SA jumps after results

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - A batch of strong company results and a
decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China lifted
Brazilian shares on Wednesday, although the real weakened for a
third session.
    With Wall Street indexes hitting new record highs, an index
of Latin American equities rose 0.6% as the
tally of newly reported cases in China fell for a second day to
the lowest since January.
    The Bovespa gained 1.2%, with WEG SA,
Latin America's largest maker of electric motors, leading gains 
after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
    Planemaker Embraer rose 2% after the value of its
future firm orders rose modestly to $16.8 billion in the fourth
quarter, while meatpacker JBS gained 3.8% after
saying it has agreed to acquire production facilities from
Empire Packing Co, as well as the Ledbetter brand for $238
million.
    However, the real was down 0.2% at 4.3640 per dollar,
hovering near an all-time low even as Brazil's central bank
president, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Tuesday the bank stands
ready to intervene again to address illiquidity, excessive
market moves or currency weakness.
    But he also stressed that the real has a free-floating
exchange rate. With interest rates at a record low, the real
fell to an all-time low of 4.38 per dollar last week, prompting
the central bank to intervene in the foreign exchange swaps
market.
    "I think the central bank is in a tricky situation where
perceived higher power to intervene has dropped and at the same
time cutting rates reduces the power they may have," said Koon
Chow, an emerging markets macro and FX strategist at UBP.
    "Generally low rates are hurting the real. They (central
bank) pushed it more aggressively than anyone else." 
    Economists have cut 2020 growth expectations for Brazil
following a string of weak data amid worries the coronavirus
outbreak will dent growth in China - the South American
country's largest trading partner.
    The Colombian peso gained half a percent as oil
prices jumped on easing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak
and a U.S. move to take more Venezuelan crude out of the
market.
    Other currencies in the region were subdued, with the dollar
gaining momentum after strong U.S. data.
    Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting
showed policymakers were cautiously optimistic about their
ability to hold interest rates steady this year even as they
acknowledged new risks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    Meanwhile, investors are awaiting word from the
International Monetary Fund about the sustainability of
Argentina's debt and whether official meetings would result in a
recommendation for a steep debt restructuring.
    Argentine bond prices have stumbled 3.5% lower so far this
year as uncertainty rises about the country's ability to pay $44
billion to the IMF and tens of billions of dollar more to
private bondholders.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2001 GMT:
    
           Stock indexes                     Latest    Daily %
                                                        change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                        1103.33       0.7
 MSCI LatAm                                   2778.84      0.57
 Brazil Bovespa                             116364.70      1.21
 Mexico IPC                                  44854.17     -0.27
 Chile IPSA                                   4519.19     -0.54
 Argentina MerVal                            38423.36     0.698
 Colombia COLCAP                              1669.97      0.28
                                                               
               Currencies                    Latest    Daily %
                                                        change
 Brazil real                                   4.3651     -0.22
 Mexico peso                                  18.5545      0.18
 Chile peso                                     798.8     -0.24
 Colombia peso                                 3382.5      0.56
 Peru sol                                       3.381      0.03
 Argentina peso (interbank)                   61.7250     -0.10
                                                       
 
 Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Oatis)
