February 20, 2020 / 8:38 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slammed by strong dollar, Brazil's real hits new low

Sruthi Shankar, Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Brazil posts lowest monthly February inflation since 1994
    * Coronavirus buoys safe-have demand for U.S. dollar
    * Argentine bonds fall after IMF nod for restructuring

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies took a beating
on Thursday, as investors feared a bigger hit to global growth
from the coronavirus outbreak after cases outside of China rose.
    The Brazil's real hit a new low amid improving safe-haven
appeal for the dollar as data pointed to strength in the U.S.
economy, while the Mexican and the Chilean pesos
fell more than 1.3%.
    The number of new infections rose in South Korea, while
Japan reported two new deaths and new research suggested the
pathogen was more contagious than previously thought, adding to
the alarm.
    The dollar was perched at a 10-month high against the
Japanese yen after rising nearly 2% since Tuesday, while also
upping pressure on Latin American currencies. 
    Brazil's real weakened 0.6% to 4.3905 against the
greenback, touching a fresh record low. Data showed Brazilian
inflation slowed in February to its lowest in over a quarter of
a century.
    The central bank of Latin America's biggest economy said it
would lower banks' reserve requirements on time deposits to 25%
from 31%, starting on March 16, in a move that will free up an
estimated 49 billion reais ($11.2 billion) of liquidity.

    "Overall, it seems like there is a sense of necessity for
central banks to look towards easing. Since the numbers have not
been upbeat in Brazil, it only looks poorly for the currency,"
said Juan Perez, senior foreign exchange trader and strategist,
Tempus Inc.
    "The real, however, has potential to recover dramatically
once this coronavirus situation is overcome." 
    A basket of currencies in the region
weakened by 0.6%, while MSCI's index for Latin American equities
 fell 1.6%. 
    Brazilian shares also dropped 1.6%, with
conglomerate Ultrapar Participações SA leading
declines after a one-time charge in its drugstore chain
Extrafarma hit quarterly earnings.
    Meanwhile, airline Gol, Boeing Co's
largest Latin America customer, fell 5% after reporting a
quarterly profit that almost halved as its MAX fleet remained
grounded after two deadly crashes.
    State-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA slid
1.8% after executives said its oil exports should fall slightly
in the first quarter and production is already taking a hit, due
to scheduled maintenance stoppages.
    Argentine bond prices fell 1.3% after the International
Monetary Fund essentially gave the government a green light to
restructure its bonds.
    The question is how much of a haircut private creditors will
be asked to take in the upcoming bond revamp. Economy Minister
Martin Guzman has said he wants to avoid a rancorous
restructuring but vows to neither make unsustainable debt
payments nor impose fiscal austerity.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2011 GMT:
    
           Stock indexes                    Latest    Daily %
                                                       change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                       1093.47     -0.93
 MSCI LatAm                                  2733.19     -1.56
 Brazil Bovespa                            114665.68     -1.59
 Mexico IPC                                 44855.76      -0.1
 Chile IPSA                                  4536.05      0.37
 Argentina MerVal                           39018.02     1.634
 Colombia COLCAP                             1674.38     -0.11
                                                              
              Currencies                    Latest    Daily %
                                                       change
 Brazil real                                  4.3905     -0.62
 Mexico peso                                 18.8225     -1.40
 Chile peso                                   806.88     -1.36
 Colombia peso                                3401.4     -0.56
 Peru sol                                      3.391     -0.29
 Argentina peso (interbank)                  61.7875     -0.09
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
editing by Nick Macfie and Bernadette Baum)
