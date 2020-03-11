EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slammed as pandemic tag weighs

* WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic * MSCI's Latam stocks index hits near 4-year low * Brazil lowers 2020 GDP forecast * Colombian peso hits fresh record low (Adds comments, updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal March 11 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies were sold off heavily on Wednesday after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, exacerbating fears of its hit to global growth. The WHO said there are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died due to the fast-spreading virus. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies tumbled 9.7% to its lowest level since March 2016, while its currencies index dropped 1.6%. Most regional currencies lost between 0.4% and 3.3% against the dollar - also pressured by an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which left investors scurrying to the safety of the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. "I think that emerging market currencies are really a direct function of growth. So the weaker we think growth is going to be, the more likely you are to see some continued pressure on currencies," said Jeff Grills, head of emerging markets debt at Aegon Asset Management. After a bruising sell-off on Monday, emerging markets assets had risen in the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump said "major steps" would be taken to salvage markets. The lack of major announcements since has disappointed, however. Hopes of global stimulus were kept alive by the Bank of England, which cut rates by 50 basis points and introduced a slew of other measures before unveiling an $30 billion economic stimulus plan. Investors will now look to what the European Central Bank will decide to do on Thursday. Oil exporter Colombia's peso tumbled 3.4%, hitting a fresh record low, while Mexico's peso fell 2.4%, as crude prices resumed their decline. Pemex, as Mexico's state-run oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos is commonly known, is Latin America's most indebted firm and reported one of its worst-ever losses last year. Fitch downgraded it last year and it faces threat of downgrade by S&P and Moody's. Brazil's real declined 2.1% as the country cut its 2020 GDP growth forecast while doubling down on its strict fiscal discipline and orthodox economic reform agenda as the best way to navigate the increasingly challenging economic environment. "The real will continue to weaken as long as people's growth expectations continue to weaken," Grills added. Brazil's Bovespa's 11.5% fall led declines among regional stocks, while Chile stocks lost 2.3% to hover near 3-1/2 year lows. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1904 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 942.17 -2.32 MSCI LatAm 1908.10 -9.66 Brazil Bovespa 81629.23 -11.48 Mexico IPC 38487.88 -2.72 Chile IPSA 3978.43 -2.26 Argentina MerVal 31127.43 -5.193 Colombia COLCAP 1300.77 -4.37 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7466 -2.15 Mexico peso 21.3740 -2.48 Chile peso 835.4 0.22 Colombia peso 3889.69 -3.26 Peru sol 3.5168 -0.46 Argentina peso 62.6675 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Sonya Hepinstall)