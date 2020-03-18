EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies tumble to new lows as stocks dive

* Currencies of Mexico, Brazil, Chile touch new lows * Chile stocks slide 5%, Bovespa tanks 7.2% * Brazil govt seeks state of emergency * Brazil cenbank rate decision awaited; 25 bps cut expected * Credit Suisse sees Mexico, Chile most impacted by pandemic By Susan Mathew March 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slumped 4% on Wednesday and other Latin American currencies plunged as the extent of economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic dominated investors' worries. Regional stocks also tanked as Wall Street returned to the red after clawing back some of Monday's steep losses after Washington proposed a $1.2 trillion stimulus package. Brazilian shares sank 7.2% to near 2-1/2 year lows, while Chile's main index slid 5% to lows not seen since 2009. Despite central bank and government interventions, fears of recession remained with disappointing data from around the globe evidencing the impact of decreased activity due to containment measures. Brazil sought authorization to declare a state of emergency till Dec. 31 to allow it to scrap fiscal targets and free up funds to combat the crisis. The real currency fell 2.3% to 5.2070 against a resurgent dollar. Investors will be watching for the central decision on interest rates due later in the day. A Reuters poll shows the bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to a new low of 4%. "It remains to be seen to what extent it signals its willingness to take further steps," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst at Commerzbank. "In the end, it might become clear today that monetary policy scope in Brazil is limited." But TD Securities sees the monetary policy committee holding rates and focusing on foreign exchange intervention and volatility management while the currency adjusts to a new equilibrium. "The balance of payments situation is unconstructive for BRL, and with the added terms-of trade shock we see further weakness, regardless of central bank rate policy," wrote Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. UBS on Wednesday slashed its forecast for Brazil's 2020 economic growth to 0.5% from 1.3% last week. As oil prices tanked, crude exporter Colombia's peso gave up 3% to hover near all-time lows, while Mexico's peso touched 24.067 to the dollar. Credit Suisse analysts said they see Mexico and Chile being hurt the most from the pandemic due to their dependence on the United States and China, respectively. Chile's currency slipped 1.4% hurt also by a slide in price of its main export item, copper. In Argentina, the government on Tuesday rolled out tax breaks and higher state spending on infrastructure to protect the country's already vulnerable economy from the pandemic's impact. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1347 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 790.54 -4.37 MSCI LatAm 1530.67 -7.25 Brazil Bovespa 69226.52 -7.22 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 3106.36 -5.04 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 966.62 -3.39 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1215 -2.38 Mexico peso 23.9200 -4.11 Chile peso 859.9 -1.36 Colombia peso 4112.85 -2.82 Peru sol 3.5698 -0.76 Argentina peso 63.2000 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie)