EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies plumb record lows, stocks in 15-year trough

* Currencies of Mexico, Brazil, Chile touch new lows * Brazil cenbank rate decision awaited; 25 bps cut expected * Credit Suisse sees Mexico, Chile most impacted by pandemic * Chilean stocks at near 11-year low (Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian, Mexican and Chilean currencies sank to record-low valuations on Wednesday, while Latin American stocks tanked as continued concerns over the coronavirus spurred a mad rush out of risk assets. Brazil's real weakened more than 4% to a record low of 5.2540 to the dollar, as the government sought to declare a state of emergency. Two members of Brazil's cabinet tested positive for the virus, which is also taking a severe toll on the country's retail, transport and key automobile manufacturing industry due to measures taken to curb its spread. Brazilian shares sank 14% to near 2-1/2 year lows, while an index of Latin American stocks touched a 15-year low. Investors are now watching for a likely rate cut from Brazil's central bank later in the day, with borrowing rates in the country seen slipping further into record-low territory. "It remains to be seen to what extent it signals its willingness to take further steps," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst at Commerzbank. "In the end, it might become clear today that monetary policy scope in Brazil is limited." Chile's peso slid 2.3%, while Mexico's peso fell 4.2%. Both currencies touched their weakest levels ever to the dollar. The greenback has benefited greatly from the pandemic, as investors flock in droves to the safety of the world's reserve currency. The dollar currently stands at a near three-year high against a basket of currencies. "Everything that could be sold was sold against the dollar. We’d be foolish to argue that this can turn around anytime soon – perhaps not until new Covid-19 cases start to slow," ING wrote in a note. Mexican stocks dropped 2.4%, while Chilean stocks tumbled more than 12% to their lowest level since 2009. As oil prices tanked, crude exporter Colombia's peso gave up nearly 4% to hover near all-time lows. Credit Suisse analysts said they see Mexico and Chile being hurt the most from the pandemic due to their dependence on the United States and China, respectively. In Argentina, the government on Tuesday rolled out tax breaks and higher state spending on infrastructure to protect the country's already vulnerable economy from the pandemic's impact. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1944 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 781.58 -5.46 MSCI LatAm 1430.95 -13.29 Brazil Bovespa 64805.39 -13.15 Mexico IPC 35993.75 -2.36 Chile IPSA 2876.03 -12.09 Argentina MerVal 22220.77 -13.951 Colombia COLCAP 883.02 -11.74 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2277 -4.37 Mexico peso 23.9170 -4.10 Chile peso 867.8 -2.26 Colombia peso 4156.25 -3.83 Peru sol 3.5718 -0.81 Argentina peso 63.3200 -0.22 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie and Marguerita Choy)