EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken, but Fed move helps them off session lows

By Susan Mathew March 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened again on Thursday, but the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to give nine central banks, including Brazil's and Mexico's, access to dollars helped them cut some losses. The Fed said the currency swaps - in which the Fed accepts other currencies as collateral in exchange for dollars - will for at least the next six months allow the nine central banks to tap up to a combined total of $450 billion. The aim is to ensure the world's dollar-dependent financial system continues to function in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Latam currencies hit session highs after the announcement, as the move helps the Fed manage the rush for the most liquid currency by keeping open a line of easy access to it. "The swaps do give financial relief and allows for the dollar dominance to subside. It's one of many tools they're throwing at the panic over recession and the depth it could have," said Juan Perez, senior foreign exchange trader and strategist at Tempus Inc, adding that the relief optimism may not last long. With more economies going into various degrees of shutdowns, most central bank and government interventions have done little to calm investors. JP Morgan On Thursday said emerging market economies will slip into recession by mid-2020. Some like South Africa had already slipped into recession in the fourth quarter of 2019. On Thursday, the country's central bank delivered a 100-basis-point cut, double what was expected, to support the economy. The rand cut some losses but then was trading back at levels before the cut. MSCI's emerging markets currency index still remained at three-year lows. Brazil's central bank slashed interest rates by 50 basis points late on Wednesday to a record low of 3.75%, but signaled no rush to cut again and emphasized the need for more economic reforms. The real fell 0.6%. "The stimulus announced so far (in Brazil) seems still timid compared with the health crisis," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an analyst with TS Lombard in London. "We don't see any relief in the near term for the real." The Brazilian government's handling of the health crisis has led to plunging popularity for President, Jair Bolsonaro, which could add to volatility in markets, Ferrarezi said. Mexico's peso gave up about 2%, while Chile's peso traded flat after turning briefly positive. Colombia's currency fell 0.8%. On Wednesday The government said it has 14.8 trillion pesos ($3.65 billion) to spend on emergency measures. Stocks in the region were mixed, with those in Chile, Colombia and Argentina tracking a move higher on Wall Street after the Fed's latest swap move. Brazilian and Mexican stocks traded in the red. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1441 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 766.52 -2.7 MSCI LatAm 1426.65 -3.76 Brazil Bovespa 63604.28 -4.92 Mexico IPC 34601.79 -2.62 Chile IPSA 3051.54 6.1 Argentina MerVal 23372.79 5.821 Colombia COLCAP 908.66 1.64 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1354 1.19 Mexico peso 24.2340 -2.18 Chile peso 867.2 0.07 Colombia peso 4176 -0.47 Peru sol 3.5748 -0.08 Argentina peso 63.5400 -0.33 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)