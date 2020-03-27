EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets fall, but manage gains for the week

* Stocks mark best week since 2016 * Currencies barely gain for the week * Colombian stocks mark best week ever (Adds milestones, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew March 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and equities fell on Friday after rising for three consecutive days, on anxiety over the economic shock from the coronavirus outbreak as global cases continued to spike, but still posted gains for the week. The MSCI index of regional currencies fell around 1.1% for the day, but posted a weekly rise for the first time in five weeks. Mexico's peso tumbled about 1.9%, while Brazil's real fell 1.5%. Recent weakness in the dollar helped local currencies come off record lows, putting most of them on track to end the week higher. After a three-session rally when it jumped 10.6%, Mexico's peso fell after rating agency S&P downgraded the country's credit rating to BBB from BBB-plus, matching that of Fitch, and put Mexico's outlook on negative. S&P also cut its rating on state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, commonly known as Pemex. It cited the coronavirus pandemic and a hit to Pemex from plunging crude prices as battering the growth outlook and piling pressure on the government to lift the struggling economy. An oil shock earlier this month had sent the peso tumbling to new lows as investors anticipated such moves. "The negative outlook suggests there is a possibility of a downgrade in the next 12-24 months, given the potential for ineffective policy execution, a worsening of public finances, and an increase in off-budget contingent liabilities," wrote Credit Suisse analysts Alonso Cervera and Alberto J. Rojas. They expect Moody's, which holds a higher rating on Mexico, to downgrade sometime around May and June. Mexican stocks retreated 4.5%, touching their lowest level since 2011. Broader Latin American stocks also sank. The MSCI index of regional equities tracked declines on Wall Street after cases of the virus in the United States became the highest in the world. But for the week, the index rose about 8%, its first weekly rise in five and its best week since 2016. Colombia's main index fell on Friday, but trimmed losses after the country's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to boost economic growth amid the fallout from the coronavirus. For the week, it posted its best performance ever, up 22%. "We still expect some comprehensive fiscal package to be announced in China, Mexico and Colombia" to battle the likely deep global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, wrote the team at TD Securities led by Cristian Maggio, head of emerging market strategy. Brazil's Bovespa index slipped 4.4% after jumping 22% over the last three sessions. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1948 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 842.73 -1 MSCI LatAm 1592.86 -5.78 Brazil Bovespa 74332.04 -4.35 Mexico IPC 34034.78 -4.68 Chile IPSA 3228.37 0.43 Argentina MerVal 24583.56 -3.533 Colombia COLCAP 1136.91 -2.58 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0898 -1.5 Mexico peso 23.3748 -1.90 Chile peso 834.7 -0.87 Colombia peso 4018.34 -0.97 Peru sol 3.4097 -0.40 Argentina peso 64.4075 -0.28 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Leslie Adler)