April 3, 2020 / 7:36 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real at record low; Latam stocks down for the week

Ambar Warrick, Susan Mathew

    * Latam stocks down for sixth week out of past seven
    * FX hammered by constant dollar demand
    * Brazil's service sector activity hits record low in March

 (Adds milestones, updates prices)
    By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew
    April 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slipped to a record low on
Friday while most other Latin American currencies headed for
weekly losses, as fears of a recession due to the coronavirus
pandemic prompted continued outflows from emerging markets. 
    In another sign of economic stress from the global spread of
the virus, data showed service sector activity in Latin
America's largest economy slipped to record lows in March.

    That data followed an earlier reading showing a plunge in
manufacturing activity, as more producers wind down operations
in the face of subdued demand.
    Brazil's real fell more than 1% to a record low of
5.3229 to the dollar, while Mexico's peso dropped 2%,
taking MSCI's index of regional currencies down
more than 1% to a four-year low. The index shed more than 3.5%
over the week.
    Colombia's currency, meanwhile, firmed  as oil prices
jumped amid hopes for more production curbs. However, analysts
said further curbs would do little to support prices against the
backdrop of weaker demand.
    "We doubt that the rally in oil prices of the past couple of
days will last, even if Russia and Saudi Arabia agree a deal to
cut output - we only expect lower supply to put a floor under
prices." Capital Economics said in a note.
    Following a sharp jump in U.S. jobless claims over the last
two weeks, the U.S. government on Friday reported that job
losses in March were significantly higher than anticipated. The
data all but confirmed a recession. 
    Investors scurried to the safety of the greenback as
analysts predicted April's jobs number would be much larger due
to wide-spread shutdowns in the United States to battle the
coronavirus outbreak.
    "It's important to see the numbers going forward and to see
how the aid packages play out. In the bigger picture, this data
doesn't mean that much until we get a better picture of how the
whole situation plays out," said Justin Lederer, treasury
analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
    The data painted a bleaker picture for economies in Latin
America, such as Mexico, that are highly dependant on trade with
the United States.
    MSCI's Latam stocks index fell for its sixth
week out of the last seven, dropping nearly 4% for the day.
    A 4% slump in Brazil's Bovespa index was led by a
12% drop in shares of steelmaker Usiminas after the
company announced a production cut amid a sharp decline in
demand due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory illness
caused by the coronavirus.  
    Chilean stocks jumped 3%, led by a 14% surge in
utility Enel Americas after Italian majority
shareholder Enel said it would raise its stake in the
company to 65%.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2011 GMT:
    
    Stock indexes             Latest      Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          830.12                  -1
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    1468.92               -4.32
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               69169.47               -4.27
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   32955.78               -1.89
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    3674.85                3.25
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             26260.75                0.99
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1114.98                0.05
                                        
                                                          
       Currencies             Latest      Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.3179               -1.00
                                        
 Mexico peso                   24.7480               -2.13
                                        
 Chile peso                      864.7               -0.68
                                        
 Colombia peso                    4027               -0.07
 Peru sol                       3.4578               -0.52
                                        
 Argentina peso                64.9075               -0.29
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Paul Simao)
