EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX topped by Chile's peso, but eyes weekly losses

* Colombian peso week's worst-performing currency * Mexican stocks underperform peers for the week * IMF sees 'lost decade' of no growth in Latin America By Ambar Warrick April 17 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led Latin American currencies higher on Friday amid hopes that the United States would emerge from a coronavirus lockdown in the near term, rekindling demand for copper, the country's largest export. The Chilean peso added about 0.8%, leading gains among currencies, while Mexican stocks topped their peers with a 3% rise. Sentiment on the day was bolstered by U.S. President Donald Trump outlining a three-stage plan to resume economic activity, while a report of encouraging partial data from trials of U.S. company Gilead Sciences' experimental drug in treating severe COVID-19 patients also helped. Still, regional currencies were set to end the week lower, having lost after dismal economic readings through the week chipped away at risk appetite. A spike in weekly U.S. jobless claims, along with China- one of Latin America's largest trading partners- marking a steep first-quarter economic contraction, underscored a likely worsening of economic conditions in the near term. The International Monetary Fund also said on Thursday that the economic fallout of the pandemic, combined with other problems in recent years, meant Latin America and the Caribbean would likely see "no growth" in the decade from 2015 to 2025. The Colombian peso was set to lose the most for the week with a 3.8% drop, in the wake of further weakness in the oil market as inventories surged and demand waned due to the virus. Chile's peso bounced on strong gains in copper prices. The metal is the country's largest export. "With copper's supply-side disruptions and recent inventory draw-downs in China, the spot market premium has surged to a multi-year high of CNY180/tonne. However, the key question is to what extent this is driven by actual demand," ING strategists wrote in a note. Mexican stocks recovered from two days of losses, but underperformed their Latin American peers for the week. Brazilian stocks rose about 2%, despite deepening political rifts in the country after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus. Talks of government bailouts for select corporate sectors have propped up the Bovespa over recent sessions. The real dropped slightly. The Argentine peso hit a record low versus the dollar after the country sketched out its debt restructuring proposal to international creditors on Thursday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1424 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 902.40 1.98 MSCI LatAm 1652.60 1.78 Brazil Bovespa 78999.39 1.53 Mexico IPC 34778.35 3.02 Chile IPSA 3860.73 1.53 Argentina MerVal 30487.90 1.364 Colombia COLCAP 1197.89 -0.39 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2543 0.02 Mexico peso 23.9150 0.36 Chile peso 845.8 0.82 Colombia peso 3993.56 -0.64 Peru sol 3.3997 0.38 Argentina peso 65.8400 -0.15 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)