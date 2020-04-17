Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises on stimulus, Latam FX ends week in losses

    * Colombian peso week's worst-performing currency
    * Mexican peso up as Obrador to inject $2.5 bln into economy
    * IMF sees 'lost decade' of no growth in Latin America

    By Shreyashi Sanyal
    April 17 (Reuters) - Mexican peso outperformed its Latin
American peers on Friday, on President Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador plans of injecting cash into the economy in May, amid
hopes that the United States would emerge from a coronavirus
lockdown in the near term. 
    The currency of Latin America's second biggest
economy jumped 1.5% against the dollar, as Obrador vowed to
inject around $2.5 billion to mitigate the effects of the
coronavirus pandemic. 
    Mexico's commodity-linked currency was hammered by a
collapse in oil prices, but analysts suggest that an improvement
in the crude market could be a key driver in bringing back
demand for the currency. 
    "Having been hit especially hard by the sell-off in oil, the
Mexican peso now looks undervalued based on both its five-year
average and trend. This, coupled with our view that oil prices
will recover to $45 per barrel by end-2020, suggests the peso's
weakness won't last," said Oliver Jones, senior markets
economist at Capital Economics. 
    Mexican stocks jumped 3%, recovering from two days of
losses, but underperformed Latin American peers for the week.   
    Sentiment on the day was bolstered by U.S. President Donald
Trump outlining a three-stage plan to resume economic activity,
while a report of encouraging partial data from trials of U.S.
company Gilead Sciences' experimental drug in treating
severe COVID-19 patients also helped.
    Still, MSCI's Latin American currencies index
 ended the week lower, after dismal economic
readings through the week chipped away at risk appetite. 
    A spike in weekly U.S. jobless claims, along with China- one
of Latin America's largest trading partners- marking a steep
first-quarter economic contraction, underscored a likely
worsening of economic conditions in the near term.
    The International Monetary Fund also said on Thursday that
the economic fallout of the pandemic, combined with other
problems in recent years, meant Latin America and the Caribbean
would likely see "no growth" in the decade from 2015 to 2025.

    The Colombian peso fell the most for the week with a
2.9% drop, also hurt by the weakness in the oil market. 
    Brazilian stocks rose about 1.5%, despite deepening
political rifts in the country after Brazilian President Jair
Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing
with him over how to fight the new coronavirus.
    Talks of government bailouts for select corporate sectors
have propped up the Bovespa over recent sessions.
    The real was flat.
    The Argentine peso hit a record low versus the dollar
after the country sketched out its debt restructuring proposal
to international creditors on Thursday.
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2052 GMT
    
   Stock indexes             Latest       Daily %
                                          change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          901.31         1.86
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    1647.87         1.48
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               78990.29         1.51
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   34743.10         2.91
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    3819.61         0.45
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             29883.27       -0.646
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1192.08        -0.87
                                        
                                                   
       Currencies            Latest       Daily %
                                          change
 Brazil real                    5.2335        -0.01
                                        
 Mexico peso                   23.6669         1.41
                                        
 Chile peso                      853.8        -0.13
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3937.77         0.77
 Peru sol                       3.4067         0.18
                                        
 Argentina peso                65.8575        -0.18
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)
