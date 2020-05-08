EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets rally on Sino-U.S. optimism; Argentina debt deadline eyed

* Argentine stocks outperform peers for week * Most Latam currencies eye weekly gains * Real set for sharp weekly loss (Adds comment on real, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed for the first time this week, bouncing from all-time lows, while most other Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday on signs that tensions between the United States and China were easing. Except for the real, most currencies were also set for weekly gains as optimism over major economies re-emerging from coronavirus-related lockdowns bought a measure of risk appetite to markets. Positive dialogue between Beijing and Washington soothed investor concerns over a renewed trade spat between the two. "The last thing global investors need right now amid the global coronavirus pandemic is a one-two punch from spiking trade war risks," wrote Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM. The U.S. dollar rose after data showed the world's largest economy lost fewer jobs than expected last month. Brazil's real rose 1.6% as the once unthinkable level of 6.00 to the dollar remained in sight. The currency plunged to new lows on Thursday after the central bank delivered a deeper cut in interest rates than expected. The real was set to lose nearly 5% for the week, and is among the worst performing emerging market currencies this year. "There are downside risks for the BRL, firstly because the outlook for the economy could deteriorate further, and secondly because criticism of (President Jair) Bolsonaro's crisis management could increase and exacerbate the political crisis," wrote You-Na Park-Heger, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank. Currencies of Mexico, Colombia and Chile all rose around 1%, tracking gains in oil and base metal prices. Stocks followed suit, with those in Brazil in the lead. Mexican shares rose 2%, while Colombian shares added 0.8%. Argentine markets were filled with uncertainty as the government's deadline for bondholders to agree to its debt restructuring offer was only hours away. The twin economic and debt crises have driven a huge gap between the Argentine peso's official rate, kept almost static by capital controls, and tumbling black market and other unofficial rates. Still, Argentine stocks were set to outperform their peers for the week with a more than 11% gain, as major utilities and miners in the country were seen on stable ground even amid the coronavirus crisis. Colombia's central bank had earlier this week said it expects a contraction of between 2% and 7% in gross domestic product this year due to pandemic-driven impact on productivity. Analysts at Credit Suisse expect a contraction of 4.1%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1921 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 911.42 1.62 MSCI LatAm 1626.59 4.04 Brazil Bovespa 80288.98 2.78 Mexico IPC 37560.50 2.09 Chile IPSA 3916.39 -2.08 Argentina MerVal 36444.05 1.656 Colombia COLCAP 1121.85 0.76 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.7486 1.61 Mexico peso 23.7580 1.15 Chile peso 826.5 1.00 Colombia peso 3891.72 0.57 Peru sol 3.4068 -0.15 Argentina peso 67.2700 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sonya Hepinstall)