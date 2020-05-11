EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX lower; Argentine peso at record low

* Argentina extends $65 bln debt deadline to May 22 * Brazil central bank to shower economy with money if depression * Emerging economies burn through $240 bln in reserves - BofA * Latam's second-largest carrier Avianca files for bankruptcy (Adds economists' comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal May 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Monday, led by Brazil's real, while the Argentine peso dipped to new lows with negotiations over a $65 billion debt restructuring proposal extended as default risk loomed. Sentiment worldwide fizzled as some countries such as South Korea and China reported a second wave of the COVID-19 disease, while the number of new cases in places such as Brazil, Russia and Mexico still remained worryingly high. Investors fear that this would force economies back into lockdown, intensifying economic damage and delaying a recovery in global growth. The Argentine peso slid as the deadline for the debt restructuring got extended to May 22 after an initial cut-off passed on Friday without the support needed for a comprehensive deal. This means the offer will expire the same day Argentina could trigger default over a $500 million interest payment. "This could see the peso come under pressure and capital controls put to the test. That would prompt the central bank to prop up the exchange rate by selling FX reserves, triggering a vicious cycle," said Edward Glossop, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. Brazil's real, one of the worst performing currencies this year in the emerging markets, fell 1.8% staying near record lows. Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Saturday said the central bank is likely to shower the economy with money in case of a depression caused by the pandemic. Consensus is rising that Latam's largest economy will shrink by more than 4% this year, with interest rates and inflation forecasts also being revised down to all-time lows. But Goldman Sachs strategists note that Latin America shows the most value in emerging markets, given its dependence on commodity prices - an area they expect to perform stronger in the second half of the year. Leading emerging countries, including China, Hong Kong, Brazil and Turkey, have burned through $240 billion in foreign exchange reserves over the past two months, Bank of America said, as central banks look to prop up their currencies and economies in the face of COVID-19. Mexico's peso lost 1% with investors awaiting the government's plans to reopen the economy this week from the pandemic-induced lockdown. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expects to make an announcement by mid-week. On Thursday, all eyes will be on the central bank's rate meeting. "The strong depreciation of the peso and the increased uncertainty about the direction in which inflation will move in the coming months (demand shock versus supply shock) make the central bankers exercise caution," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst at Commerzbank. Among stocks, notable moves were in Brazilian meat processor BRF SA which rallied after narrowing its quarterly loss, while reinsurer IRB slumped on being probed on liquidity issues. With airlines worldwide being among worst hit sectors by the pandemic, Latin America's second-largest carrier Avianca , filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, after failing to meet a bond payment deadline. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1939 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 915.14 0.38 MSCI LatAm 1593.32 -1.89 Brazil Bovespa 79266.43 -1.24 Mexico IPC 37795.59 0.46 Chile IPSA 3802.24 -0.42 Argentina MerVal 38089.29 5.266 Colombia COLCAP 1106.02 -0.38 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.8381 -1.71 Mexico peso 23.8950 -1.15 Chile peso 823.8 0.33 Colombia peso 3888.71 0.01 Peru sol 3.4147 -0.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 67.3600 -0.12 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)